Coleton Bilodeau of the Vernon Vipers is part of a three-for-one deal with the Central Canada Hockey League’s Kanata Lasers that sends the Lasers’ top scorer to the Snake’s Den. (Lisa Mazurek photo)

Vernon Vipers acquire top sniper from Ontario, welcome back former goalie

Connor Sleeth was third in scoring with Kanata Lasers; Max Palaga returns to Vernon from WHL

The Vernon Vipers of the B.C. Hockey League have swung a deal with the Kanata Lasers of the Central Canada Hockey League to acquire 20-year-old sniper Connor Sleeth.

It’s a three-for-one deal as heading east are Tyler Ho, Will Dow-Kenny, the Junior A playing rights to Coleton Bilodeau and future considerations.

Sleeth, from Markham Ont., spent the last two seasons with the Lasers. This past season he finished third in league scoring with 33 goals and 39 assists.

“Connor will add a veteran presence to the club,” said Vipers’ head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “He clearly has a nose for the net and knows how to finish. We are extremely excited to have Connor in the fold.”

READ ALSO: Vernon Vipers announce new head coach

Sleeth is looking to build off a good season and hopes to commit to a strong NCAA Div. 1 program.

“I’m very excited to be joining a great organization with a great coach and players in Vernon,” said Sleeth. “Hopefully this season, we can build on a great playoff run the Vipers had last season and bring a BCHL and national championship to Vernon.”

Bilodeau, a centre from Vernon, played three seasons for his hometown Vipers, compiling eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 117 regular season games (7-11-18 in 2018-19), He added 2-1-3 in Vernon’s run to the Fred Page Cup final in the spring.

Ho, a forward from Surrey arrived in Vernon for the 2018-19 season. He scored 3 goals and added nine assists in 30 regular season games, and chipped in 1-1-2 in the post-season.

Dow-Kenny was acquired by Vernon from the Chilliwack Chiefs for Mitch Andres in a swap of defencemen at the league trade deadline. He compiled 1-8-9 in 47 games with the Vipers and Chiefs, and had no points in three playoff games with Vernon.

READ ALSO: Vernon Vipers make deadline deals

The Vipers also announced that goaltender Max Palaga will rejoin the team for this upcoming season.

The Kamloops product played in five games with the Vipers last season, posting a 1.77 goals against average and .943 Save Percentage.

“Max is a big, athletic goaltender who I believe with consistent playing time will continue to grow his game even further,” said McKee.

The 6-foot-1 goalie surrendered just 13 goals against in 13 games played with the Everett Silvertips last season, including one shutout.

McKee said Palaga’s calming influence will have a big impact on the rest of the group.

“The calmness which Max shows will allow our players to play with confidence in front of him,” he said. “We are very excited to welcome Max back to the Vernon Vipers.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon among B.C. curling championship host cities

Just Posted

Vernon among B.C. curling championship host cities

The Vernon Curling Club will host the 2020 B.C. Senior Men’s and Women’s finals

Vernon Vipers acquire top sniper from Ontario, welcome back former goalie

Connor Sleeth was third in scoring with Kanata Lasers; Max Palaga returns to Vernon from WHL

Century cycle for Vernon 100th birthday gal

Mildred Lewis gets a spin around the city courtesy of new program for milestone year

‘Very rare event’ – two main parachutes fail at Vernon skydive festival

Neither jumper injured as both used reserve chute to float safely to ground

North Okanagan says Happy Birthday Canada

Plenty of activities for folks to enjoy throughout the region

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Planter snatcher hits Glenmeadows: Resident warns neighbours to lock up their outdoor belongings

RCMP have been notified of a few similar incidents, according to a Kelowna woman

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Police chase ends in arrest of two suspects in South Okanagan after attempted carjacking

Male suspect produced a weapon and tried to steal car at South Okanagan gas station

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

Late Company returns to the Okanagan at Rotary Centre for the Arts

There will be two showings

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Kelowna is one of three stops on his Canada-wide tour

Most Read