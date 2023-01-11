Vernon Vipers add veteran forward

The Vernon Vipers have obtained 20-year-old forward Walker Erickson from the Merritt Centennials in exchange for future considerations. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Vernon Vipers added a veteran forward on B.C. Hockey League Trade Deadline Day Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Vipers acquired Walker Erickson, 20, from the Merritt Centennials for future considerations.

“Walker has good size and experience,” said Vernon head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “He plays hard in all areas of the game which we are excited to add to our lineup.”

Erickson, from Surrey, has played 133 regular season and playoff games over the last four seasons. He has spent time in Trail and Nanaimo as well as Merritt. He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 32 games so far this season.

The Vipers also moved forward Gavin Schmidt to the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in exchange for future considerations. Schmidt had an assist in eight games with the Snakes.

“We’d like to thank Gavin for his time with the Vipers and wish him all the best with Calgary,” said McKee.

Next up for Vernon is a home date against the team that was the busiest at the trade deadline, the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Former Vipers bench boss Mike Vandekamp, now in his second stint as coach and GM of the Capitals, pulled off five deals in an effort to shake up the team with the worst league record at 7-23-1-2.

The biggest move was a three-for-one swap with the Alberta Junior League’s Brooks Bandits. Cowichan sent Davide Patella – acquired earlier in the day from Merritt – to Brooks for former BCHL forward Quinn Disher, forward Ethan DeKay and defenceman Ethan O’Halloran.

Disher spent two full seasons and played the first 21 games this year with the Trail Smoke Eaters before being dealt to Brooks.

Vandekamp and the Capitals visit Vernon Friday, Jan. 13. Game time is 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

