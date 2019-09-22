Vernon Vipers goalie Max Palaga recorded his first shutout of the B.C. Hockey League season Saturday, stopping 20 shots in a 3-0 win over the Powell River Kings at Kal Tire Place. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon Vipers blank Powell River

Goalie Max Palaga makes 20 saves as Snakes shutout Kings 3-0 at Kal Tire Place

Max Palaga made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Vernon Vipers picked up their first home-ice victory of the young B.C. Hockey League season, blanking the Island Division-leading Powell River Kings 3-0 Saturday at Kal Tire Place in front of 1,623 fans.

The Vipers peppered Kings goalie Matteo Paler-Chow with 37 shots.

“We played with a lot of structure tonight,” said Vipers head coach/general manager Jason McKee on the team’s website, vernonvipers.com. “We need to be comfortable playing in low-scoring, tight-checking games and I thought we did that really well tonight.”

After a scoreless first period, Vernon opened the scoring in the middle frame with two goals 91 seconds apart at 4:52 and 5:23, courtesy of Cameron MacDonald and Ben Sanderson.

MacDonald would add his second of the game, and third of the year, into an empty net at 18:58 of the third period.

The Vipers (3-2) are now off for a week before welcoming the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday night at Kal Tire Place (6 p.m. start). Powell Rivers drops to 5-2.

The defending Interior Division champion Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks improved to 5-0 Saturday, the only teams in the league to have not lost in regulation time.

The Vees avenged last year’s mammoth first-round playoff upset to the cross-over, eight-seeded Capitals, blanking Cowichan Valley 6-0 in Duncan. The Silverbacks got past the visiting Victoria Grizzlies 5-3. The Grizz spoiled Vernon’s home opener 24 hours earlier with a 5-1 decision over the Vipers.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers drop home opener to Victoria Grizzlies

Penticton and Salmon Arm are one point behind the division-leading Wenatchee Wild, who improved to 5-0-0-1 with a 4-2 win at home over the Merritt Centennials (1-4).

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reilly throws for 353 yards as Lions rout Redblacks 40-7
Next story
VIDEO: A moment to remember during the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers blank Powell River

Goalie Max Palaga makes 20 saves as Snakes shutout Kings 3-0 at Kal Tire Place

Vernon writer offers readers a ‘little bit’ of herself

Betty Hunter will read from her new poetry collection at the Vernon Library on Oct. 1

North Okanagan Knights win home opener in double-OT thriller

The Knights defeat the Kamloops Storm 3-2 in a marathon of a home opener

Okanagan pipe band says farewell to standout member

Owen Cussveller excelled with North Okanagan Pipes and Drums for four years

Vernon Judo Club celebrates 75 years with open house

The Vernon Judo Club is the longest running Judo club in Canada

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

VIDEO: A moment to remember during the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Diego Hernandez Valenzuela’s team lost, but he felt like a winner Saturday

Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Civil engineer was also responsible of community’s irrigation system

Caught on Camera: Boat catches fire at Okanagan marina

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Most Read