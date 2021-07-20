Vernon Vipers d-man picks up B.C. Hockey League scholarship

Vernon Vipers defenceman Hunter Donohoe is among five B.C. Hockey League winners of the Shaw BCHL Scholarship for 2020-21.

The Shaw program is designed to provide graduating BCHL players with financial support to use in the next step of their hockey and academic careers.

Donohoe, a native of Surrey, scored twice and added four assists in 19 of the Vipers’ 20 games during the league’s Pod Season. Vernon won its three-team pod with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and West Kelowna Warriors with a 13-5-1-1 record.

“Education has always been a priority for the BC Hockey League,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb. “We pride ourselves on not only producing high-level athletes but also great people. These five players are great examples of what our league is all about and we are thrilled to provide them with this opportunity to further their hockey and academic careers.”

The other winners include former Viper Tyler Ho of the Penticton Vees. Ho, also from Surrey, helped the Vipers reach the Fred Page Cup championship series in 2019 (won by the Prince George Spruce Kings).

Hunor Torzsok of the Spruce Kings, Holden Katzalay of the Surrey Eagles and Liam Ryan of the Nanaimo Clippers are the other scholarship winners.

Donohoe is expected to announce his future hockey plans in the coming weeks. Ho will play at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay.

Through the BCHL’s partnership with Shaw, the league has now handed out a combined total of $20,000 in scholarship funds to 10 different BCHL players over the past two seasons.



