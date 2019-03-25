Vernon Viper Ben Helgeson gets caught up with Trail Smoke Eater Max Kryski in front of 3,205 fans at Kal Tire Place Monday, March 25. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

Vernon Vipers edge out Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail’s season came to an end as the Vernon Vipers won Game 7 5-2

The crowd of 3,205 was buzzing as the Vernon Vipers slid their fifth and final goal into the empty net, successfully ending the Trail Smoke Eaters’ season.

After a tight series, Vernon won Game 7 with a score of 5-2 at Kal Tire Place Monday, March 25.

The Vipers will play the defending BCHL champion Wenatchee Wild in the Interior Conference final, which will begin in Wenatchee on Saturday. Wenatchee beat Vernon in last year’s conference semifinals.


A referee looks on as Trail Smoke Eater Kyle Budvarson takes on Vernon Viper Elan Bar lev wise in front of 3,205 fans at Kal Tire Place Monday, March 25. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

