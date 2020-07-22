Vernon Vipers forward feeling Green

Rookie of the Year Cameron MacDonald commits to Dartmouth Big Green of NCAA for 2021

The Vernon Vipers’ reigning Rookie of the Year has found a college home.

Cameron MacDonald from Surrey has committed to the Dartmouth Big Green, an NCAA Div. 1 program, based in Hanover, New Hampshire.

“After talking to the coaching staff and learning more about the academic side, I couldn’t be more excited to join the program at Dartmouth,” said MacDonald, 18, who has committed to Dartmouth for 2021 but has two seasons of eligibility with the Vipers remaining.

MacDonald had a solid rookie campaign for the Vipers, scoring 15 goals and chipping in 10 assists in 56 games played. He caught fire in the post-season recording five goals and four assists in the five-game playoff series win over the Wenatchee Wild.

“It’s extremely gratifying to see a player who works as hard as Cam does, on and off the ice, get rewarded like he has,” said Vipers’ head coach and general manager Jason McKee.

Dartmouth College is an Ivy League research university that has an NCAA Division 1 hockey program and is a member of the East Coast Athletic Conference. They play at the Thompson Arena in Hanover.

