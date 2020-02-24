The Vernon Vipers will take on the Wenatchee Wild in the opening round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs, starting in Washington state. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Vipers getting Wild for opening round

Snakes will take on Wenatchee with the Wild holding home-ice advantage in Round 1

It will be a Wild opening round of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs for the Vernon Vipers.

The reigning Interior Conference champions have drawn the Wenatchee Wild for the opening round best-of-seven series that will begin in Washington state. Vernon beat the Wild 4-1 in last year’s Interior Conference final.

The playoff matchup became set after the 476th and final game of the BCHL regular season Sunday in Salmon Arm, where the Silverbacks edged the Merritt Centennials 3-2.

The win gave Salmon Arm (30-23-4-1) the exact same record as Wenatchee, but the Gorillas took third place because they won the season series over the Wild (4-3).

Vernon (30-24-2-2) was relegated to fifth place with the Silverbacks victory, taking away home ice advantage.

Dates have yet to be finalized for the series, which will start in Wenatchee likely Friday or Saturday. The series would shift to Vernon early the following week.

The Vipers won four of six regular-season meetings with the Wild: Sept. 13, Vernon 1 @ Wenatchee 2; Sept. 14, Vernon 3 @ Wenatchee 2; Dec. 7, Wenatchee 4 @ Vernon 6; Jan. 5, Wenatchee 3 @ Vernon 7; Jan. 29, Wenatchee 3 @ Vernon 4; Feb. 14, Vernon 2 @ Wenatchee 5.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers waiting on playoff foe

The final day of the regular season was big for the Nanaimo Clippers and Chilliwack Chiefs.

The Clippers slammed hometown Alberni Valley 6-1 to leapfrog the Cowichan Valley Capitals and capture first place in the Island Division. Nanaimo will play Alberni Valley and the Caps meet the Powell River Kings.

The Chiefs blanked the Langley Rivermen 7-0 to move into second place in the Mainland Division, one point ahead of the Surrey Eagles, with Chilliwack now holding home-ice advantage for that series. Langley will play the regular-season champion Coquitlam Express in Round 1.

The Victoria Grizzlies and defending Fred Page Cup champion Prince George Spruce Kings finished fifth in the Island and Mainland Divisions, respectively, and cross-over into the Interior Division.

Because of their point totals, the Grizzlies are seeded sixth and will face the Silverbacks while the Spruce Kings are rated seventh, and have a date with the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters.

The pennant-winning Penticton Vees will travel 30 minutes up Highway 97 to face the West Kelowna Warriors in the opening round.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Panthers roll to second-straight OK Valley crown
Next story
Summerland Steam and Princeton Posse to face off in division semifinals

Just Posted

More snow for SilverStar

Pow days a plenty at Vernon’s own ski resort

Partnership aims to reduce risk of abuse for Armstrong city staff

Team up with Municipal Insurance Association to create plan to protect local government workers

Vernon Vipers getting Wild for opening round

Snakes will take on Wenatchee with the Wild holding home-ice advantage in Round 1

Making Bombs for Hitler at Vernon museum

Published author known for Second World War books for kids to read at museum

First win for longtime New Westminster skip

Donna Mychaluk wins BC Senior Women’s Curling crown after five runner-up finishes

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Monday, February 24, 2020

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Summerland Steam and Princeton Posse to face off in division semifinals

Junior B hockey teams begin best of seven series on Feb. 28 in Princeton

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Two scout leaders missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman while partying in Revelstoke

The man must now be registered as a sex offender for 10 years

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

Most Read