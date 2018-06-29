The Vernon Vipers open the 2018-19 BCHL season at home against the defending league champion Wenatchee Wild. (File Photo)

Vernon Vipers open with Wild

B.C. Hockey League 2018-19 season starts at home

The Vernon Vipers will open the 2018-19 B.C. Hockey League season at home Friday, Sept. 7 against the defending champion Wenatchee Wild.

The Vipers, who lost to the Wild in six games, in second-round playoff action, visit the Merritt Centennials the next night before hosting the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday, Sept. 14.

Vernon’s busiest month, in a 56-game schedule, will be November when they face 11 games, while their shortest stretch is six tilts in September.

The Vipers will play three Sunday matinee (2 p.m.) games with the Victoria Grizzlies here Nov. 178, the Powell River Kings in town Jan. 13 and the Langley Rivermen in Vernon Feb. 17.

There are currently 476 league games scheduled but 17 more will be added once the annual Bauer Showcase matchups are revealed. The Showcase goes Sept. 20-22 in Chilliwack with each of the 17 teams playing twice in front of hundreds of scouts.

Dates for exhibition games will also be added to the schedule later and will be finalized when teams’ main training camps get underway in late August.

All regular-season and playoff games will once again be carried on the BCHL’s HockeyTV pay-per-view site.

Fans can also follow games on their mobile devices by getting the HockeyTV app by HockeyTech Inc. in the app store.

The 2019 Royal Bank Cup is May 11-19, in Brooks, Alta.

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak
Artful ladies blank Drywallers

