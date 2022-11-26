Vernon Vipers rally against Cranbrook, come up short in shootout

Vernon Vipers forward battled for net front position against Cranbrook Bucks defenceman Rhys Bentham in a game between the two teams Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Lisa Mazurek photo)

The Vernon Vipers mounted a third-period comeback to push their game against the Cranbrook Bucks to extra time, but ultimately fell 6-5 in a shootout Friday night.

In BC Hockey League action at Kal Tire Place Nov. 25, the Vipers took the early lead as Anson McMaster scored from the point for his first goal of the season, assisted by Hank Cleaves.

Kellan Hjartarson scored his fifth of the season for the Bucks to even the score, but with 28 seconds to go in the first period the Vipers regained the lead as Reagan Milburn scored on a one-timer on the powerplay to give the home team a 2-1 lead after one period.

The second period was all Bucks, who scored four unanswered goals. The first came from Hjartarson, who evened the score with his second of the night. Next came a powerplay goal midway through the second off the stick of Noah Quinn. Nick Peluso and Cameron Kungle followed up with goals for the Bucks to give their team a commanding 5-2 lead heading into the third.

The Vipers flipped the script in the final frame. Isaac Trumbley scored his fourth of the season, and less than 30 seconds later Luke Pakulak jumped on a rebound and rippled the twine for his sixth of the season.

Then, with the Vipers net empty and with just 53 seconds on the clock, Seiya Tanaka-Campbell scored his fifth of the season, assisted by Milburn, to send the game to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the teams went on to settle the game in the shootout. Dylan Compton made good on his attempt for the Vipers, but it wasn’t enough as Peluso and Jack Silich both scored on Vipers goalie Ethan David to seal the game.

Though they salvaged a point, it was the Vipers’ third loss in a row. They now sit seventh in the Interior division with an 8-10-0-3-0 record, tied in points with the Wenatchee Wild (19) with one more game played.

The Vipers are back in action Saturday, Nov. 26, as they face the Langley Rivermen at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

READ MORE: Coldstream’s Seibel snares game scholarship

READ MORE: Former Vernon Vipers coach back to lead Cowichan Valley Capitals

Brendan Shykora

BCHLhockeyVernon Vipers