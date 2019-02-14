Vernon Viper’s share the love for Valentine’s Day

VIDEO: Players share juicy details on their love lives, or lack of

To mark Feb. 14, some of the BCHL’s Vernon Vipers talk about love and romance, including what their perfect date would be and who on the team is most likely to get married first.

It’s a tongue in cheek video that brings a little smile every Valentine’s Day.

Big thank you to all the players who put themselves out for this one.

The Vernon Vipers have a date with the Nanaimo Clippers Friday at Kal Tire Place at 7 p.m.

Then they hit the road to take on the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday.

The snakes come back home Sunday for a matinee game against Langley at 2 p.m.

