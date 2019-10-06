Vernon Vipers goalie Max Palaga makes one of his 33 saves during Friday’s B.C. Hockey League Showcase Festival showdown in Penticton with the hometown, unbeaten, Interior Division-leading Vees. Penticton beat Palaga once which is all they needed in a 1-0 win over the Snakes. (Brennan Phillips - Black Press)

Vernon Vipers shutout at Showcase

Vipers lose 1-0 to Penticton and 4-0 to West Kelowna at BCHL marquis event in the Peach City

They showcased good goaltending. Maybe a strong defensive effort. But the offence?

Not so much.

The Vernon Vipers were blanked twice at the B.C. Hockey League’s Showcase Festival in Penticton, losing 1-0 Friday to the hometown Vees, and 4-0 Saturday after to the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Vipers have lost three straight and sit at 3-4 in the Interior Division. Their goalless drought sits at 129 minutes and 49 seconds.

The only goal to beat Max Palaga Friday came off the stick of Penticton’s Cade Webber late in the first period as he snuck a shot under Palaga’s pad for the only goal of the game.

Palaga finished with 33 saves while the Vees’ Yaniv Perets made 19 stops for the shutout. Logan Cash had a great chance to tie the game late on a wrap-around but Perets kept the left pad up against the post to keep it 1-0. With Palaga on the bench for the extra attacker again the Vipers pushed but simply ran out of town as the final buzzer sounded.

Against the Warriors, the game was scoreless midway through the second period when West Kelowna erupted for three goals in 10 minutes against Palaga and the Vipers.

Former Vernon forward Austin Chorney had two of the three goals, Lucas Cullen had the other. Ryan Novecosky added the only goal of the final frame.

Palaga finished with 27 saves while Johnny Derrick had 29 saves for his first shutout of the season.

The Vees beat the Wenatchee Wild 5-3 Saturday night to improve to 10-0 to start the season.

Vernon visits the Chilliwack Chiefs Wednesday before returning home to host the Merritt Centennials Friday (7 p.m .) and the Chiefs Saturday (6 p.m.) at Kal Tire Place.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rittich stops 34 shots as Flames blank Canucks 3-0

Just Posted

Vernon mountie begins rail trail fundraiser

Sgt. Rob Farrer walking Okanagan Rail Trail four times to raise PTSD awareness, funds

Vernon hotel manager plans to turn spare rooms into affordable housing

Village Green Hotel’s Jay Rosenberger has been his own journey of recovery, and now wants to help

Vernon teachers honoured for excellence at provincial awards

Fulton Secondary’s Alan Gee and École Beairsto Elementary’s Brendan Robertson both received awards

Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces 2019 bursary winners

Shaughnessy O’Brien , Sierra Shaw and Kayleigh Wagner are this year’s $1,000 bursary winners

Legendary folk guitarist Martin Simpson coming to Vernon

Simpson has long been regarded one of the world’s top acoustic and slide guitar players

Vernon mountie begins rail trail fundraiser

Sgt. Rob Farrer walking Okanagan Rail Trail four times to raise PTSD awareness, funds

Train and SUV collide in Shuswap

Police and train personnel still on-scene; emergency crews have left

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Summerland intersection was known as Five Corners

Gas station now located at entrance to the community

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Okanagan mountie begins rail trail fundraiser

Vernon RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer walking Okanagan Rail Trail four times to raise PTSD awareness, funds

Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate

This will be first time all six Canadian party leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage

Rittich stops 34 shots as Flames blank Canucks 3-0

Vancouver drops second straight to open NHL season

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Most Read