Vernon Vipers shutout at Showcase

Vipers lose 1-0 to Penticton and 4-0 to West Kelowna at BCHL marquis event in the Peach City

Vernon Vipers goalie Max Palaga makes one of his 33 saves during Friday’s B.C. Hockey League Showcase Festival showdown in Penticton with the hometown, unbeaten, Interior Division-leading Vees. Penticton beat Palaga once which is all they needed in a 1-0 win over the Snakes. (Brennan Phillips - Black Press)

They showcased good goaltending. Maybe a strong defensive effort. But the offence?

Not so much.

The Vernon Vipers were blanked twice at the B.C. Hockey League’s Showcase Festival in Penticton, losing 1-0 Friday to the hometown Vees, and 4-0 Saturday after to the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Vipers have lost three straight and sit at 3-4 in the Interior Division. Their goalless drought sits at 129 minutes and 49 seconds.

The only goal to beat Max Palaga Friday came off the stick of Penticton’s Cade Webber late in the first period as he snuck a shot under Palaga’s pad for the only goal of the game.

Palaga finished with 33 saves while the Vees’ Yaniv Perets made 19 stops for the shutout. Logan Cash had a great chance to tie the game late on a wrap-around but Perets kept the left pad up against the post to keep it 1-0. With Palaga on the bench for the extra attacker again the Vipers pushed but simply ran out of town as the final buzzer sounded.

Against the Warriors, the game was scoreless midway through the second period when West Kelowna erupted for three goals in 10 minutes against Palaga and the Vipers.

Former Vernon forward Austin Chorney had two of the three goals, Lucas Cullen had the other. Ryan Novecosky added the only goal of the final frame.

Palaga finished with 27 saves while Johnny Derrick had 29 saves for his first shutout of the season.

The Vees beat the Wenatchee Wild 5-3 Saturday night to improve to 10-0 to start the season.

Vernon visits the Chilliwack Chiefs Wednesday before returning home to host the Merritt Centennials Friday (7 p.m .) and the Chiefs Saturday (6 p.m.) at Kal Tire Place.

