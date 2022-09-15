Vernon Vipers forward Ethan Merner fends off a check from West Kelowna’s Liam Davidson to get a shot on goal during the Snakes’ 3-2 BCHL pre-season win over the Warriors Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers PHotography)

Vernon Vipers forward Ethan Merner fends off a check from West Kelowna’s Liam Davidson to get a shot on goal during the Snakes’ 3-2 BCHL pre-season win over the Warriors Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers PHotography)

Vernon Vipers slip past West Kelowna Warriors

BCHL pre-season - Snakes score 3-2 win at Kal Tire Place

A powerplay goal from veteran Luke Lavery proved to be the winner as the Vernon Vipers edged the West Kelowna Warriors 3-2 in B.C. Hockey League exhibition action Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kal Tire Place.

Lavery’s second pre-season goal at 13:30 of the middle frame came just 42 seconds after Reagan Milburn snapped a 1-1 tie with his second of the exhibition slate for Vernon.

Ethan Merner’s third goal of the pre-season opened the scoring for the Snakes at 18:53 of the first period. Matthew Fusco tied the game with his first goal on a powerplay at 4:33 of the second.

Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero scored his first with the man advantage just 38 seconds after the ice clean in the third period to pull the Warriors to within a goal.

Ethan David picked up the goaltending win for Vernon, making 36 saves while Justin Katz stopped 20 shots for the Warriors, who close out the exhibition schedule with a record of 1-4.

The Vipers, winners of three straight, take a 3-2 mark into their final pre-season contest against the visiting Penticton Vees Friday, Sept. 16, at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m. faceoff). The Vees’ only exhibition game thus far is a 2-1 shootout loss at home to Vernon.

The league’s regular season schedule starts Friday, Sept. 23. The Vipers will be in Salmon Arm to play the Silverbacks while the Warriors start on Vancouver Island against the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers pick up pre-season victories

READ MORE: Voice of the West Kelowna Warriors gets the call to the WHL, team brings back familiar face


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLVernon VipersWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
Next story
Sedin twins spotted in Penticton ahead of Canucks’ Young Stars Classic

Just Posted

Sun Valley Cruisers Car Club members (and their wheels) Wayne Klippert (from left), John Shomody, Don Leveille and Michael Mack present $2,000 to North Okanagan Hospice Society financial officer Jen Pace (second from left) and executive director Lisa Matthews (second from right). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon car club rolls into hospice with donation

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (left) and Aiden Reeves of the West Kelowna Warriors meet along the boards during Vernon’s 3-2 BCHL pre-season win Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers slip past West Kelowna Warriors

Communities in the North Okanagan have received provincial funds to prepare for extreme heat. The funding was announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Unsplash photo)
Funds help North Okanagan beat the heat

Interior Savings Vernon branch manager Tim Hendren (left) presents North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s child and family counsellor Sam Symons with books for NOYFSS’ new ADHD Lending Library, made possible by a grant from Interior Savings. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon credit union lends helping hand to ADHD families