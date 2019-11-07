Will McDicken of the Vernon Vortex had an impressive opening meet of the new season in Salmon Arm. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon Vortex speedskaters start new season with impressive results

Six club members compete at Salmon Arm Ice Jam

It’s been a great start to the 2019-20 speedskating season for the Vernon Vortex.

The local club sent six skaters to the Salmon Arm Ice Jam meet at the Shaw Centre Nov. 2.

The day started off with veterans Charlie McGinty and Sam McDicken skating their 1,500-metre distances, with both clocking impressive personal best times.

In the next division was Will McDicken and Zolie Ozero, both skating a 1,200M and clocking best times as well.

Two of the club’s newest skaters, Bria Budalich and Ralph Rasquinha, were skating in their first meet and even though inexperienced still were speedy enough to show some great times in their 1,200M races.

Up next were the 200-metre races, one of McGinty’s strongest events and he was in the top group with Sam McDicken not far behind him. Will McDicken and Ozero clocked some very quick times. Rasquinha had a decent showing getting into the groove of racing. The most impressive was young Budalich racing in with a time that almost topped her division.

Finally the 500-metre races came about, one of the crowd favourites. The races were fast and furious.

McGinty took third in the top grouping for his 500. Sam McDicken took fourth in his grouping biting off four seconds off his best time, a difficult task.

Next were Will McDicken and Ozero. McDicken, having posted best times all day, did not fail to impress coming fourth in his top division. Ozero also put up a best time, beating his mark from last year by a few seconds as well.

Lastly came young Budalich and Rasquinha, both racking up best times in their 500. The most exciting race coming from Rasquinha, as he had a large lead in his race,had a fall, got up and still finished first in his race.

All in all, almost every skater had a personal best time in almost all of the races. A great start to the season.!

The Vernon Vortex would like to thank our sponsors, our skaters, and of course their parents, for without them none of this would be possible.

Next up for the Vortex is the BC Cup #1 in Prince George, where McGinty and the McDickens are starting the long road to Provincial qualifications.

