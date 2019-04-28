Vernon Youth Touch Rugby begins

Vernon’s Youth Touch Rugby season has begun.

An eight-week camp that teaches boys and girls aged five to 13 (Kindergarten to Grade 7) the basic skills of rugby began Sunday morning at Grahame Park.

Sessions will involve running and passing drills and other fun rugby games.

It is a great opportunity for the kids to come and and experience the game of rugby.

Registration is available online and by email. The seasons runs April 28 to June 9.

Cost: $35 for eight sessions, a snack each session and a T-shirt.

To register go to: rugby.com/vernonyouthrugby

For more information contact Gord Cheyne at 250-938-1162 or e-mail vernonyouthrugby@gmail.com.

People can also check us out on Facebook: Vernon Youth Touch Rugby.



