Black Press file photo

Vernon Youth Touch Rugby begins

Eight-week program for kids 5-13 starts April 28

Vernon’s Youth Touch Rugby season has begun.

An eight-week camp that teaches boys and girls aged five to 13 (Kindergarten to Grade 7) the basic skills of rugby began Sunday morning at Grahame Park.

Sessions will involve running and passing drills and other fun rugby games.

It is a great opportunity for the kids to come and and experience the game of rugby.

Registration is available online and by email. The seasons runs April 28 to June 9.

Cost: $35 for eight sessions, a snack each session and a T-shirt.

To register go to: rugby.com/vernonyouthrugby

For more information contact Gord Cheyne at 250-938-1162 or e-mail vernonyouthrugby@gmail.com.

People can also check us out on Facebook: Vernon Youth Touch Rugby.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon volleyball player in mix for Canadian junior men’s spot

Just Posted

Rural Dividend Fund supports projects across North Okanagan and Shuswap

The largest funding allotment was $500,000 for project management on the rail trail initiative

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sunday feels like Spring

Residents can expect three bright days before cloud cover returns.

Vernon volleyball player in mix for Canadian junior men’s spot

Landon Currie was practice squad member a year ago; looking to make national roster

Capilano University jazz toup returns to Vernon

The group will take the stage at the Vernon Jazz Club on Saturday, May 4, at 8 p.m.

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Firefighters douse burn pile in West Kelowna

Crews were called to a property on Preston Road.

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Names on Summerland’s cenotaph will be examined

Recent research has showed errors and omissions

Meet Clarence the Pigeon Dove, South Okanagan city has a new “community pet”

Much like Penticton’s Chester the cat, Clarence loves visiting residents in the city

Highway 97 in the South Okanagan now open after accident cleared

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions

Most Read