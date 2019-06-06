Guest coach Ty Cheyne carries Ollie Gardiner of Vernon on his shoulders as they try to avoid being tagged during a fun drill at the annual Vernon Junior Jackals Youth Touch Rugby camp at Grahame Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon youth touch rugby program growing

Popular, fun six-week camp ends Sunday at Vernon’s Grahame Park

If you are “tackled” by losing your flag, you have to pass the ball.

Dive into the corner for a try.

Coach carrying kid on shoulders while other kids try to tag him.

READ ALSO FROM 2013: Touch rugby tapping into youth

There’s never a shortage of fun at the Vernon Junior Jackals Youth Touch Rugby camp, which ends its six-week run at Grahame Park Sunday.

“The kids are having a great time and loving it and so are the parents,” said camp organizer Gordon Cheyne on a recent hot, steamy Sunday morning where Vernon was hosting Kamloops kids in a reciprocal gesture, as Vernon campers paid a visit to the Loops the week before.

The idea behind the camp is to introduce kids in Kindergarten to Grade 7 to the sport of rugby.

Volunteer coaches explain the rules and the games and drills are designed to be fun in a safe manner, hence the use of flags for tackling.

“Everyone gets to touch the ball,” said Cheyne. “We play lots of different games and we have lots of fun stuff to try.”

The camp runs late in the school year and is held on Sunday mornings at Grahame Park.

More information can be found on Facebook at Vernon Youth Touch Rugby, or e-mail vernonyouthrugby@gmail.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Armstrong’s Owen Fotheringham, right, tries to avoid would-be tacklers from Vernon and Armstrong during a fun jamboree at the annual Vernon Junior Jackals Youth Touch Rugby camp at Grahame Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Former Vernon resident Isaiah Waight, now of Kamloops, left, gets into the corner for a try past Armstrong’s Owen Fotheringham during the Vernon Junior Jackals Youth Touch Rugby camp at Grahame Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Most Read