Vernon’s Fresh is Best takes division title

Defender Carey Phillip of Vernon’s Fresh is Best (right) keeps a close mark on Lana Brooks of the Coquitlam Royals in Ladies 35 Division action at the 40th annual Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer Tournament at Marshall Field on the May long weekend. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Fresh is Best were the freshest of the fresh in their division at the 40th annual Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer Tournament in Vernon on the May long weekend.

Fresh is Best, comprised mostly of Vernon players with some weekend pick-ups, won the Ladies 35 Division title with a victory in a tight game with the Okanagan Diablos, made up mostly of Vernon players, in the final.

Coquitlam Royals and Liquorpool FC battled to a 1-1 draw and decided to split third place division winnings.

Calgary Jags won the Ladies 40 Division, downing the Burnaby Rangers in the final. Edmonton Estrellas took third place with a win over the Penticton Sole Sisters.

The Ladies 45 title went to the mighty Edmonton Snow Angels, who defeated provincial rivals Calgary Cougars. Surrey Kaos won third over the Vancouver Osprey in a Lower Mainland showdown.

READ ALSO FROM 2017: Edmonton takes soccer tournament title

With the men, appearning for their 40th straight year, Vancouver South Hill FC took second place in the Men’s 60 Division over Mission while Calgary’s Southside Rangers FC used brilliant managing from Bruce Lindsay to take the division title for a second straight year.

Bayern Moody continues to dominate the Men’s 55 Division, winning the title for the fourth year in a row, downing the Delta Stingers 2-0 in the final. Prince George Old Boys were third.

Mission defeated Piva Financial in the championship of the Men’s 50 Division.

Salmon Arm’s formidable LWO Legends took a tidy win over the Mission 40s in the Men’s 40/45 Division, while Coastal FC took third with a 4-2 win over the Dacia Lads of Calgary.

The Men’s 35 Division title went to Salmon Arm’s LWO, who defeated Edmonton Arsenal. Vernon’s Bob Ross FC lost in penalty kicks against Arsenal to finish third.

READ ALSO: Soccer glory for Bob Ross FC

The well deserved George Stein Memorial Triple S Award standing for Skills, Sportsmanship and Support was awarded to Stephen Butterfield’s Vancouver crew of Old Growth.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.