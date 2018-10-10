Vernon’s Little takes Pacific Northwest title

At the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club

Former Vernon resident Jackie Little, now of Procter, B.C., shot rounds of 72-81 to win the 32nd Pacific Northwest Senior Women’s Amateur Championship at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club.

It was her third title in the championship, having previously won in 2008 and 2009.

In the 7th Pacific Northwest Super Senior Women’s Amateur, Holly Horwood of Vancouver shot rounds of 73-80 to successfully defend her title. She won the title last year when it was held at Overlake Golf and Country Club in Medina, Wa.

Horwood also won the 2012 Pacific Northwest Senior Women’s Amateur.

Each championship consisted of 36 holes of stroke play and was conducted by the Pacific Northwest Golf Association (PNGA).

In the first round of the Senior Women’s Amateur, Little shot the only under-par round of the championship, a 1-under 72.

“Yesterday my ball-striking was really good,” she said. “It was probably the best ball-striking I’ve had in a very long time. Today, the conditions kind of got the best of me. I just couldn’t settle down when the wind picked up. But it’s been a good week. I love Shaughnessy.”

Last year, Little was inducted into the Pacific Northwest Golf Hall of Fame. Earlier this summer, she won the BC Senior Women’s Amateur, the sixth time she has won that championship. After picking up her trophy, Little immediately headed for the airport, where she was flying to compete in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur in Florida.

Little finished tied for 26th spot at 73-81-154 while losing 2 and 1 in first-round match play against Janet Moore of Colorado.

In the Super Senior Amateur, Horwood won it on her home course of Shaughnessy.

“It’s an honour to win this championship on my home club,” said Horwood. “I’m grateful to Shaughnessy for having us here. There are good things and bad things about playing on your home course. On the one hand you’re more familiar with it, but on the other hand, you know where all the problems are.”

Phyllis Laschuk, also of Vancouver, began the day in second place, four shots behind Horwood, and finished second, five shots back. Past champions Karen Madison (2015) of East Wenatchee, Wa. finished third.

