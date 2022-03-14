Vernon’s own Dueck elected to International Paralympics Committee Athlete’s Council

Josh Dueck, chef de mission of the Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team, was elected to the International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Council this weekend.

Vernon’s Dueck was one of eight winter athlete representatives running for three positions on the council, with the election running throughout the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Dueck, a two-time Paralympian (2010, 2014) and a three-time Paralympic medallist in Para alpine skiing, will serve a four-year term.

Canadian Paralympic Committee president Marc-André Fabien, CEO Karen O’Neill and chair Tony Walby congratulate Dueck on his election.

“Canada has a history of accomplished athlete leaders at the international level, including former longtime Athletes’ Council chair Chelsey Gotell, and Josh will no doubt continue that legacy,” their statement reads. “He has been an incredible steward for our team here in Beijing, supporting the athletes and shepherding them through the Games environment with his calm, focused, and passionate leadership. He will serve the global athlete community well over the next four years with his growing voice within the Paralympic movement, and know his positive impact will be widely felt. We wish him all the best with this new role.”

Meanwhile Dueck has high praise for all the athletes, coaches and staff for all their work in making the event possible.

“There is so much to celebrate for the entire Canadian Paralympic Team, from every podium performance to the personal bests to so many moments in between that have all combined to elevate, motivate, and unite Canadians and Paralympic sport,” Dueck said.

