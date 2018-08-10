Vernon’s Ryan Vest runner-up at Junior Golf Tour event

Coldstream’s Brandon Chai also cracks top-five in division at Odlum Brown Classic/PGA of BC event

Vernon’s Ryan Vest (left) and Burnaby’s Jay Xu (right) finished tied for second, 10 shots behind the Pee Wee Boys division winner, Daniel Bennett of North Saanich, at the Boston Pizza Maple Leaf Tour Odlum Brown Classic/PGA of BC Junior Golf Championship in Surrey. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Ryan Vest finished in a tie for second in the Pee Wee boys division at the Boston Pizza Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Odlum Brown Classic/PGA of B.C. Junior Championship at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club.

Vest fired rounds of 75, 71 and 78 for a three-round, 224 total, same as Jay Xu of Burnaby. Both golfers were 10 shots back of the winner, Daniel Bennett of North Saanich.

Coldstream’s Brandon Chai cracked the top-five in the junior boys division, firing rounds of 73,74, 82 for a 54-hole score of 229, good for fifth place. Ilirian Zalli of Burnaby shot a 210 to win the division by nine shots over Min Kang of Abbotsford.

Hunter Penalva of Vernon placed in a tie for 17th in the juvenile boys division. He shot rounds of 78, 75 and 82 for a 235 total. John Paul Kahlert of Maple Ridge was a five-shot division winner over Tony Li of Vancouver.

The tournament featured the largest wait-listed field in B.C. this season,w ith 120 players taking part in seven age division.

Participants also have the cahnce to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking points and MJT Order of Merit Points in the season-long race to the MJT Boston Pizza National Championship, presented by Taylor Made and Adidas, in Phoenix this November.