Vernon’s snow and city venues set for Special Olympics athletes to shine

When Greater Vernon was selected to host the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games, the outstanding local venues were a leading part of the appeal, along with the generous support from volunteers and sponsors that is characteristic of the community.

In SilverStar Mountain Resort, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club, the City of Vernon’s recreational facilities and Lincoln Lanes, Greater Vernon offers top-quality venues for the exciting SOBC Games competitions and Opening Ceremony, set to be held Feb. 21 to 23. The competitions in eight sports will feature nearly 600 athletes with intellectual disabilities, more than 200 volunteer coaches and mission staff, and will attract a significant number of families and fans from all over the province and the Yukon in enjoy Greater Vernon’s fine facilities.

At SilverStar Mountain Resort, 29 SOBC alpine skiers from all over the province will snap in to race down the stellar SilverStar slopes, including hometown heroes Colby Bell and Crystal Roher of SOBC – Vernon. The run “Over the Hill” will be the perfect stage on which the SOBC racers can show their skills and go for gold. The quality snow, run space and facilities at B.C.’s third-largest ski area will create an outstanding experience for the competitors from 14 communities across the province.

SilverStar is generously supporting the 2019 SOBC Games as a Gold Sponsor and will give a warm welcome to the competitors and fans.

“We are honoured to be involved in and hosting the alpine skiing event for the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games,” said Ken Derpak, managing director of SilverStar Mountain Resort. “As a well-known and loved local ski resort we continually like to be involved in our community in any way we can. Being a part of the 2019 SOBC Winter Games was an easy decision for us. We look forward to hosting these exceptional athletes and their families.

“We’d love for Okanagan residents to come up to SilverStar during the event to show support for the talented athletes competing and to cheer them on all the way to the finish line.”

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will host the 2019 SOBC Games cross country skiing and snowshoeing competitions, welcoming 30 skinny skiers including SOBC – Vernon’s Matthew Bisschop, Dominique Borgeaud and Justin Sigal, as well as 37 snowshoers including SOBC – Vernon’s Mary Adamson and Justin Chippendale.

In addition to the abundant dry snowfall, Sovereign Lake offers high-quality trails, tracks, and facilities that will provide an elite experience for the Special Olympics athletes from B.C. and the Yukon and the spectators excited to cheer them on in Greater Vernon. Sovereign Lake is supporting the 2019 SOBC Games as a Gold Sponsor.

“Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is proud to play a small role in this community-wide event. Supporting our local and regional athletes, and placing them in the limelight for a weekend at our venue is a special honour,” said Troy Hudson, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club general manager. “We are always looking at ways to bring new people to our venue and increase opportunities for inclusive sport for all. Hosting the Nordic ski and snowshoe events will provide our volunteers, members, and the public a glimpse into the hard work and determination of these special athletes. Bring it on.”

The buzz will be beautiful at the recreational venues offered by the City of Vernon, 2019 SOBC Games Platinum Sponsor, with the support of the District of Coldstream and the Regional District of North Okanagan, 2019 SOBC Games Bronze Sponsors.

Kal Tire Place will host the emotional and inspiring Opening Ceremony on Feb. 21, and Kal Tire Place North will see 22 Special Olympics speedskaters light up the ice on Feb. 22 and 23. The Greater Vernon Recreation Complex will be alive with excitement as 24 teams will hurry hard in the Vernon Curling Club, 24 figure skaters will glide into competition at Priest Valley Arena, and 14-floor hockey teams will play thrilling games in the Priest Valley Gym. SOBC – Vernon floor hockey player Steven Schwebbach will be in action there with the SOBC – Kelowna team to go for Provincial Games gold.

In addition, the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre will serve as a hub for 2019 SOBC Games operational and family info and will offer Special Olympics Healthy Athletes screenings. The City of Vernon has become wholeheartedly involved in the SOBC Games.

“The City of Vernon and our Greater Vernon community partners, the District of Coldstream and Electoral Areas B and C, are happy to make our recreation facilities available and host the 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games,” said Doug Ross, City of Vernon director of Recreation Services. “The hosting of the Games provides the citizens of our community with another opportunity to step up and volunteer for a worthwhile cause. Volunteering is a very important aspect of life in Vernon and gives people an opportunity to show their support for their community and for personal fulfillment.

“Another benefit that hosting the Games will provide is the fostering of inclusion and acceptance in our community. Our recent experience with hosting the 2017 55+ BC Games raised the community’s awareness of the opportunity and ability to participate well beyond the age of 55. The hosting of the Special Olympics BC Winter Games will have a similar impact on our community, raising the awareness of the Special Olympics program and the need for inclusion and acceptance.”

The 2019 SOBC Games also would not be possible without the support of School District No. 22, the Platinum Sponsor set to welcome all the teams to stay in their standout schools.

Lincoln Lanes will host the exciting 5-pin bowling events, with 27 Special Olympics teams toppling pins and playing three games each per day.

The 2019 Special Olympics BC Winter Games will kick off with the Opening Ceremony at Kal Tire Place on Feb. 21, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sport events will run Feb. 21 and 22. Admission to all events is free, no tickets required.

Fans are encouraged to come to watch the pure joy of sport, the inspiring sportsmanship and the empowering competitions for a wide range of ability levels from developmental to high-performance. Visit www.sobcgamesvernon.ca for schedules and information on how you can get involved.

