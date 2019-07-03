VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, has yet to decide whether he will stay with the Toronto Raptors or leave.

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history and fans have become attached to the Free Agent.

As one of the best Free Agency picks in the League, Leonard has his pick of the top NBA teams in the business. It has been reported that Leonard has sat down with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard is expected to meet with the Raptors last. While waiting for news on Leonard’s choice, social media has been flooded by fans anxiously awaiting news of his decision.

ALSO READ: We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

ALSO READ: Two shot, two arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon climbers reach their peak
Next story
Okanagan FC add two wins after challenging road trip

Just Posted

Semi rollover on highway 97 impedes traffic

The incident took place between Vernon and Falkland around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning

Fire Games blast support for Vernon Hospice

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department event gives public a chance to try their hand at being a firefighter

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Enjoy the sun; Environment Canada is calling for a rainy next couple of days

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

Lumby inside workers, early childhood educators, join CUPE

Union says ‘large majority’ of 13 workers voted in favour of joining CUPE Local 626

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Summerland Legion organized Canada Day celebrations

Hundreds attend festivities in Memorial Park on July 1

Emergency crews rescue injured mountain biker from Campbell Mountain

The biker’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and he was transported to PRH

COLUMN: BOOMER TALK: Practically perfect

Columnist is not a fan, at all, of ageism and tells you why

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Okanagan voters challenge Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer during Kelowna visit

Trudeau? Scheer? Two residents wonder if Canada in the ‘lesser-of-two-evils’ conundrum

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

Most Read