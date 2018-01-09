Vipers bag Brown at deadline

The Vernon Vipers have added an offensive forward at the B.C. Hockey League trading deadline.

High scoring Derek Brown of the Bonnyville Pontiacs has landed in the Vernon Vipers’ den. (Photo Submitted)

The Vipers, who lead the 17-team circuit, dealt 18-year-old defenceman Sol Seibel to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL in exhange for 20-year-old Derek Brown.

Brown, an Edmonton product, led the Pontiacs with 20 goals and 38 points in just 20 games. He rang up 24 gtoals and 57 points last year.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pounder has a scholarship with the NCAA Division I Arizona State Sun Devils for next season. The Vipers made room for Brown by putting forward Tanner Wishnowski, sidelined with a concussion, on a season-ending injured reserve list with BC Hockey. The hard-hitting former Kelowna Rocket is a 20-year-old. Each team is allowed a maximum of six overage players.

Viper head coach Mark Ferner said Brown was perhaps the most sought after veteran on the trade wire.

“He’s a player I’ve coveted for maybe two months,” said Ferner. “Big body, 200 feet, and can score. Intelligent and can make plays. Everything I’ve been told about him has been positive. He makes us better.”

Ferner’s relationship with Arizona State also helped. D Jack Judson and F Jordan Sandhu have locked up scholarships with the Sun Devils.

Brown anchored Bonnyville’s top line with Brandon Whistle, who the Vipers traded for in eary November and then dealt to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks after Christmas for Josh Latta.

Seibel, a 6-foot-1, 181-pounder out of Kamloops, pocketed one goal and 13 points over two seasons with Vernon.

The Vipers, who have 17 regular-season games left, visit the Merritt Centennials Friday night before entertaining the Cowichan Valley Capitals Saturday night.

Merritt added high scoring 19-year-old Zach Risteau at the deadline. The 5-foot-9, Minnesota dynamo rang up 26 goals and 50 points with the Cents last year before signin with the USHL Central Illinois Flying Aces, where he had two goals and five points in 19 games.

