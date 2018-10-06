Vipers brush back Vees

Jagger Williamson of the Vernon Vipers snipes ones past Jack Lagerstrom of the Penticton Vees in BCHL action Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Just one night after it appeared they had learned how to play hockey by correspondence, the Vernon Vipers regrouped and brushed back the Penticton Vees 2-1 in B.C. Hockey League action before 1,935 fans Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers, who mustered just 13 shots in a 3-0 loss Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre, showed much more puck support as they improved to 4-4-2. The Vees dipped to 5-4.

It was a night of carnage and penalties with both teams losing one player through a game misconduct and a few players requiring medical attention from the athletic trainers.

“That was a crazy game,” said Vernon alternate captain Jesse Lansdell, named first star with the winner and some heavy hits. “It was a bagger to say the least. A great team effort by our group and a characteristic win after what I thought was an uncharacteristic effort the night before. It was a huge bounce back by and momentum builder for us going into Wednesday (host Surrey Eagles).”

Vernon went in front with 15 seconds remaining in a five-on-three powerplay when Elan Bar Lev Wise banged in a rebound at 7:38. D-man Mitch Andres smacked goalie Jack LaFontaine in the mask with a shot and Bar Lev Wise knocked in his first of the season. D Jack Judson earned the secondary assist at 7:38.

Penticton levelled the score at 14:34 of the second period, shorthanded, with Kenn Johnson going high glove side on Aidan Porter with a hard knuckler from the left point. Eric Linell was in the penalty box serving a slashing minor which negated a Penticton powerplay. Linell chopped Teddy Wooding, who tried to go low, five-hole on LaFontaine, with 88 seconds left in a Andres major for running over LaFontaine. Andres was ejected, leaving the Vipers with four blueliners for half the game since Austin Chorney left earlier with an injury.

Lansdell deflected Judson’s shot for his second of the season at 11:39 of the third period. Alex Swetlifkoff earned the secondary helper. The goal came 36 seconds into a powerplay after Peter Muzyka went off for roughing Vernon forward Kjell Kjemhus in front.

Mason Snell of the Vees was assessed a check-from-behind minor and a game ejection after he rocked Vernon’s Connor Marritt along the side boards a few minutes later. Marritt left the tilt but did return.

“It was a gutty performance,” said Penticton alternate captain Ryan Sandelin, who had a decent chance to force overtime as the Vees pressed with six attackers in the final seconds. “We didn’t have a lot of guys, a couple guys out with injury and sickness. We would have liked to have put one in there, but at the end of the day, we took too many penalties (Vernon was 2-for-8 on the pp) and it ended up costing us in the end. A lot of guys didn’t get to play as much as others and it drained us.”

The Vees were without some major firepower in Massimo Rizzo, Cassidy Bowes, Luke Loheit and Drew Elser, while the Vipers missed towering d-man Landon Fuller (suspended after a hit on Elser) Friday night.

Lukas Sillinger and Bar-Lev Wise collided at the Penticton blueline in the final minute and both went down hard. Ber-Lev-Wise was bleeding from the mouth and was in the trainer’s room for stitches post-game. Vernon captain Jagger Williamson did not finish the game after an injury.

