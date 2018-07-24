Vipers draw Nanaimo, Surrey

The seventh annual Bauer B.C. Hockey League Showcase will be faster than ever, Sept. 20-22, at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack.

All 17 teams will gather for 17 regular-season games during the third week of the schedule. This season’s event will take place over three days unlike last year.

“Both sheets of ice will be used at Prospera Centre which will allow the event to be run in 72 hours rather than the five days that it took last year using only the main arena,” said BCHL media director Brent Mutis. “Each team will play two games that count in the standings and the event is expected to attract serious attention from members of the NHL and NCAA scouting ranks. Each Showcase to date has seen almost all NHL teams and the majority of NCAA teams represented with as many as 200 scouts attending in all.”

The Vernon Vipers will face the Nanaimo Clippers Thursday, Sept. 20 (4:30 p.m.) at the secondary rink and then tangle with the Surrey Eagles on the Saturday at Prospera Centre (4 p.m.)

The defending champion Wenatchee Wild have drawn the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Chilliwack Chiefs.