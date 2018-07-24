The Vernon Vipers will open the BCHL Bauer Showcase in Chilliwack Thursday, Sept. 20 versus the Nanaimo Clippers. (File Photo)

Vipers draw Nanaimo, Surrey

In seventh BCHL Bauer Showcase in Chilliwack

The seventh annual Bauer B.C. Hockey League Showcase will be faster than ever, Sept. 20-22, at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack.

All 17 teams will gather for 17 regular-season games during the third week of the schedule. This season’s event will take place over three days unlike last year.

“Both sheets of ice will be used at Prospera Centre which will allow the event to be run in 72 hours rather than the five days that it took last year using only the main arena,” said BCHL media director Brent Mutis. “Each team will play two games that count in the standings and the event is expected to attract serious attention from members of the NHL and NCAA scouting ranks. Each Showcase to date has seen almost all NHL teams and the majority of NCAA teams represented with as many as 200 scouts attending in all.”

The Vernon Vipers will face the Nanaimo Clippers Thursday, Sept. 20 (4:30 p.m.) at the secondary rink and then tangle with the Surrey Eagles on the Saturday at Prospera Centre (4 p.m.)

The defending champion Wenatchee Wild have drawn the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Previous story
Pee Wee Legends defy major odds
Next story
Installers sweep Team B.C. U19s

Just Posted

Coldstream man gets 18-month conditional sentence for standoff

Kelly Blake Torvik, 33, pleaded guilty to five charges stemming from the February incident

Evening winds spread Mt. Eneas wildfire

The wildfire burning near Peachland is now an estimated 1,793 hectares

Gable Beach bench plans move ahead in Lake Country

The bench will be installed hopefully in October, says a Friends of Gable Beach member

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Casino and striking workers still at odds

Both sides claim they are willing to continue to negotiate

Video: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: Okanagan Mountain fire holding at 577 hectares

“There has been a lot of positive work on all of the fires in the Okanagan Complex.”

New fire spotted at Whip Creek

A small fire has sparked in the Whip Creek area approximately 12 km east of Kingfisher.

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

BC Cancer researcher says access to a primary care physician can help

Increased smoke coming from Naramata wildfire

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata on Glenfir Road has grown

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Vipers draw Nanaimo, Surrey

In seventh BCHL Bauer Showcase in Chilliwack

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Most Read