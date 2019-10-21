Visiting rinks win Vernon junior cashspiel

The Delta Thistle rink of skip Sarah Daniels (from left), Sarah Loken at third, Jordan Henson at second and lead Hannah Lindner won the women’s division at the Rick Cotter Junior Cashspiel at the Vernon Curling Club Sunday, Oct. 20. (Photo submitted)

Padraig Mac Roibeaird

SPECIAL TO THE MORNING STAR

Sarah Daniels and her Delta Thistle rink won the women’s section of the Rick Cotter Junior Cashspiel, held at the Vernon Curling Club this past weekend.

Daniels stole two points in the eighth and a single in the extra end to defeat Heather Drexel of Surrey 7-6.

Daniels had Sarah Loken at third, Jordan Henson at second, and Hannah Lindner at lead. Once again down without last rock, they scored two on the eighth end to defeat Ryleigh Bakker of Calgary 5-4 in the semi-final. Drexel had defeated Gracelyn Richards of Comox Valley after jumping out to an 8-3 lead after six ends and running Richards out of rocks in the eighth after the Island skip scored 3 in the seventh end.

On the men’s side, the New Westminster team skipped by Hayato Sato defeated former teammate Dawson Ballard, now curling out of Cloverdale, with a score of 7-0 in seven ends.

The New Westminster foursome is coached by Bryan Miki and Brent Pierce, who played on Canada’s gold medalists at the 2000 World Men’s Curling Championships.

Sato started with the hammer and blanked ends one and two before taking a single in the third. His team then stole a point in four, two points in five, another in six, and shook hands with the Ballard team after another steal of two in 7. The team consisted of Sato at skip, Matthew McCrady at third, Josh Miki at second, and Jacob Umbach throwing lead rocks.

They reached the final with an 8-4 win over Jared Palanuik of Black Diamond, Alta. Ballard and his team of third Rhett Hildenbrant, second Branden Reimer, and lead Sam Hudson defeated Brayden Carpenter of Royal City (New Westminster) 7-6 to earn their finals berth.

