The Caliber Sport Vernon Vixens celebrate their Merritt hockey tournament title. (Photo Submitted)

Vixens rule Merritt tournament

Vernon entry wins Queens on Ice hockey title

The Caliber Sport Vernon Vixens ruled the recent Merritt Queen’s on Ice Hockey Tournament at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The Vixens fought hard through three close games to land themselves in the final, where they defeated Kamloops 3-2.

“Everyone played hard to make the win a definitive team effort,” said veteran Edeen Ramsey.

Game MVPs were Michaela Case, Morgan Zoethout, Alison Rasmussen, Cassie Bosworth and Brooke Berube.

The Vixens received eye-popping goaltending from Michelle Embleton. who made numerous acrobatic saves to keep the team in games.

The Vixens would like to recognize and thank the generous support of their new sponsor, Caliber Sport Systems and are looking forward to their next tournament, March 23-25, in Nelson..

Previous story
Vernon hosting skate regionals

Just Posted

Snowpack levels concern village

Lumby asks RDNO to release water from Duteau Creek storage reservoirs

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

Mischief charge laid against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief

Vernon Tim Horton’s robbed

Double double trouble at a local Tim Horton’s on Valentine’s Day

Canada dumps Swiss in men’s hockey opener

Rene Bourque and Wojtek Wolski each score twice in 5-1 win in PyeongChang

Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert

Arts and leadership conference set to rock Kelowna

Hundreds of musicians and artists are expected at the fifth annual Levite Summit March 2-3

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

Suspicious fire at notorious Kamloops house

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a suspicious blaze at a North Shore home

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

Most Read