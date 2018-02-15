Vixens rule Merritt tournament

The Caliber Sport Vernon Vixens ruled the recent Merritt Queen’s on Ice Hockey Tournament at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

The Vixens fought hard through three close games to land themselves in the final, where they defeated Kamloops 3-2.

“Everyone played hard to make the win a definitive team effort,” said veteran Edeen Ramsey.

Game MVPs were Michaela Case, Morgan Zoethout, Alison Rasmussen, Cassie Bosworth and Brooke Berube.

The Vixens received eye-popping goaltending from Michelle Embleton. who made numerous acrobatic saves to keep the team in games.

The Vixens would like to recognize and thank the generous support of their new sponsor, Caliber Sport Systems and are looking forward to their next tournament, March 23-25, in Nelson..