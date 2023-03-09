Nicky Dunlop (left) and Cindy Masters have been added to the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games Society’s leadership group. Dunlop, the organizing committee president, said final touches for the Games March 23-26 are coming along nicely. More than 60 local athletes, coaches and officials will take part in the Games along with hundreds of volunteers. (File photos)

WATCH: Final touches underway for Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games

Games run March 23-26; more than 60 North Okanagan coaches, athletes, officials will take part

A trip through Lavington Elementary School for a non-Games meeting left Greater Vernon B.C. Games president Nicky Dunlop’s heart melting.

The walls of the school are decorated with student artwork welcoming athletes when Greater Vernon hosts the B.C. Winter Games March 23-26. Lavington is one of the schools being used to house Games’ athletes.

“I just got very emotional looking at the pieces of art,” said Dunlop. She and the organizing committee will spend the next couple of weeks putting the final touches on Games’ preparation.

“It’s been a long journey to this point, a lot of hard work, but we’re going to see it all come together in the next few weeks.”

The Games will attract up to 1,800 participants in 17 sport competitions, and one of the things the local organizing committee won’t have to worry about is snow for events like alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and biathlon.

SilverStar Mountain Resort (alpine, freestyle skiing, snowboarding) and Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre (cross-country skiing, biathlon) have plenty.

On the volunteer side, Dunlop said things are looking good as the Games countdown edges closer.

“We are busy filling our final positions,” she said. “We are still looking for photographers and those who can work overnight shifts for all of the accommodations.”

A Volunteer Accreditation Night will be held Thursday, March 16, at W.L. Seaton Secondary School. Volunteers will be handed their T-shirts, badges and buffs that evening.

There’s still time to volunteer. If you’d like to help out, go to bcgames.org/games/volunteer-for-the-games/.

NORTH OKANAGAN COMPETITORS, OFFICIALS

The home region will be well represented in Greater Vernon. A total of 61 athletes, coaches and officials – 49 from Vernon alone – will take part.

ARMSTRONG

Bobbi Wooden, freestyle skiing; Macey Steinkrug, rhythmic gymnastics; Stefany Steinkrug, rhythmic gymnastics adult supervisor.

COLDSTREAM

Robbie Drew, alpine skiing; Finn Ferguson, alpine skiing; Sue Ghattas, biathlon official; Algis Masys, biathlon official; Carmen MacArthur, cross-country skiing.

LUMBY

Rick Pollon, judo official; Alyana Heyde, rhythmic gymnastics; Natalie Thibeault, rhythmic gymnastics; Chayse Krause, ringette official.

VERNON

Charlie Cardew, alpine skiing; Tanner Carr, alpine skiing; Olivia Lahey, alpine skiing; Oliver Parilak, alpine skiing; Sam Mallett, artistic gymnastics official; Lynn Algra, biathlon official; Peter Algra, biathlon official; Sierra Munroe, biathlon; Avalon Richter, biathlon assistant coach; Jesse Richter, biathlon; Kerry Van Sickle, biathlon official; Simon Heidt, cross-country skiing; Axel Hostyn, cross-country skiing; Kris Markson, cross-country skiing adult supervisor; Damian Pighin, cross-country skiing head coach; Ava Arndt, curling; David Arndt, curling-female head coach; Jasmine Brosseau, curling; Ivy Jensen, curling; Abegail Redekopp, figure skating; Khrystian Calin, freestyle skiing; Drew Christensen, freestyle skiing; Roxton Dorward, freestyle skiing; Carson Dorward, freestyle skiing official; Luke Gareau, freestyle skiing; Wade Garrod, freestyle skiing head coach; Ella Garrod, freestyle skiing; Colline Johnson, freestyle skiing official; Ryan Johnson, freestyle skiing official; Charlotte (Lottie) King, freestyle skiing; Regan Truscott, freestyle skiing official; Aubrey Comley, judo official; Donna Hanson, judo official; Lachin Ibragimov, judo; Kelsey Anderson, rhythmic gymnastics head coach; Zoe Heppner, rhythmic gymnastics; Mikayla Thomas, rhythmic gymnastics; Lauren Cooke, ringette; Derrick Doige, ringette official; Kennedy Hamilton-Jackson, ringette; Kate Holmes, ringette; Kiera Horton, ringette; Lucia Manton, ringette; Poppy O’Brien, ringette; Hailey Robert, ringette; Abygayle Williamson, ringette assistant coach; Silas Langner, snowboarding; Anna Lucas, snowboarding; Laura Lucas, snowboarding.

