Waughman gala raises $1,500

They honoured Andy Waughman with an indoor soccer gala with teams like Santa Krause and Jingle Balls

Keeper Ron Krause of Team Santa Krause checks out his bloody knee after a diving save attempt in the seventh annual Andy Waughman Soccer Gala. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

They entered teams known as Santa Krause, Last Minute Reindeers, Mosquitoes, Party Train and Jingle Balls at the indoor soccer centre.

It was all in the name of fun and the seventh annual Andy Waughman Soccer Gala last Saturday.

The tourney motto was: “A day to remember and honour our friend soccer coach. A day to kick the ball, break a sweat, share a memory, a laugh. A day to build a legacy.”

Teams were captained by Mike Bennett, Ashley Krause, Sarah Ehman Olivia McLennan and Genevieve Gauvin-Nice. Scores were not kept and games went from 8:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

“One hundred per cent of the registration fees will go toward the Andy Waughman Player Development Bursary,” said tournament organizer Ashley Krause.

Waughman died on Christmas day, 2009, with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the head coach of the North Okanagan Youth Soccer Association.

Waughman, whose favourite soccer term in teaching coaches, was “Magic”, was an amazing father, husband, and son. He was survived by his wife Lesley, daughter Karley, son Jobie, mother Lee, twin sister Sue, brothers Johnny and Bobby, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Andy’s love of life and never quit attitude will never be forgotten by those who were blessed to have met him. Andy was most passionate about coaching soccer, and loved the time he spent on the pitch with the kids.