West Kelowna Warriors suffer loss to the Vernon Vipers

The Warriors offence couldn’t get any traction as they lose their second in a row

The Warriors came out firing and scored nearly a minute into the first period compliments of captain Calvin Tilsley.

The Vipers were quick to answer almost three minutes later, and then took the lead near the seven-minute mark or the first period. And though the Warriors’ Willie Reim tied it up near the end of the first period, the Vipers were able to strike back 24 seconds later and take a 3-2 lead going into the second period.

The Warriors hoped to come out as fast as they did in the first period but were not able to control the puck and generate any offence as Vipers goalie Aidan Porter was on his game. Porter made 34 saves in the victory.

The Vipers were venomous with their attack as they scored two more goals in the second period and another in the third. The Warriors did notch a third as Bennett Norlin scored a short-handed goal in the third in a forechecking effort. The Vipers finished the game with a 6-3 win over West Kelowna.

The Warriors are back in action against the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Nov. 23.


