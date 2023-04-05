Vipers centreman Isaac Tremblay (#39) battles with Warriors centre Luke Devlin (#28) during game three of their BCHL playoff series from Kal Tire Place on Tuesday night (Lisa Mazurek/Vernon Vipers Photography).

West Kelowna Warriors throttle Vernon 5-2 in game three

The Warriors scored five unanswered to grab the lead in the best-of-seven BCHL series

The West Kelowna Warriors would explode offensively in game three of the best-of-seven BCHL series against rival Vernon, to defeat the Vipers 5-2 from Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Tuesday night.

After exchanging tight one goal victories in the opening two games in West Kelowna, game three had a different flair.

Lee Parks, who already has three goals in two games, would continue his hot stretch with his fourth of the playoffs, unassisted, just 35 seconds into the game to give the home team a quick 1-0 lead.

Late in the period, in just four minutes, the Warriors would score three in succession. First, it was Dylan Brooks, with his first of the playoffs, followed two minutes later by Anthony Duclair’s third.

Then, two minutes following Duclair’s tally, a power play from an Anthony Cliche boarding call would lead to a Michael Salandra goal to give West Kelowna a 3-1 lead heading into the break.

The Warriors would add to their lead just 26 seconds into the second, with Brooks’ second of the evening. That would chase Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke, who stopped just eight of 12 shots faced.

Another penalty would befall the Vipers minutes later, this time Dylan Compton going to the box for a hook, and the Warriors would make no mistake, with Jaiden Moriello rifling one past Ethan David to put the visitors up 5-1.

A chance to make it six on a penalty shot for Ben MacDonald two minutes later would be parried away by David to keep it a four score game.

Parks would grab his second of the night nearing the end of the frame, to keep the Vipers in it. However, Cayden Hamming would shut the door the remainder of the game, as the 5-2 victory now pushed West Kelowna up 2-1 in the series.

Hamming needed just 17 saves on the night, as the Vipers failed to generate much offence.

Warriors Brennan Nelson chipped in three assists in the game, while Brooks’ two goal, one assist night also had him with three points.

The Highway 97 rivals battle again Wednesday night for game three. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Kal Tire Place.

