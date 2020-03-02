Wild edge Vernon Vipers; tie series

Wenatchee holds on for 2-1 win at home Sunday; series now shifts to Vernon Tuesday and Wednesday

Vernon Vipers defenceman Christian Felton (left) moves out Wenatchee forward Quinn Emerson so Vipers goalie Reilly Herbst can see the incoming shot during the Wild’s 2-1 win in Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League Interior Division quarterfinal Sunday, March 1, in Wenatchee. (Russ Alman - Digital Media Northwest)

Two goals five minutes apart late in the second period were enough for the hometown Wenatchee Wild Sunday night.

Brian Adams’ unassisted shorthanded goal cut like a knife at 13:52, and Ethan Wolthers added salt to the Vernon Vipers’ wounds at 18:31, and the Wild held on for a 2-1 win in front of 1,499 fans, evening the best-of-seven B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference quarterfinal at 1-1.

Games 3 and 4 are slated for Kal Tire Place Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3 and 4 (7 p.m. starts). Game 5 returns to the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee Friday. Game 6, if needed, would be played in Vernon at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

The Vipers broke Daniel Chenard’s shutout bid with 62 seconds left in regulation on a goal by Matt Kowalski, but could not get the equalizer to force overtime.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers take series opener

Chenard was named the game’s first star, making just 14 saves on the night. Reilly Herbst, who shutout the Wild 3-0 in Game 1, making 30 saves and was the game’s second star, stopped 19 of 21 shots Sunday.

Elsewhere Sunday:

The Penticton Vees hammered the West Kelowna Warriors 9-2 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven quarterfinal. GAme 4 is at Royal LePage Place Tuesday.

The league champion Coquitlam Express shutout the Langley Rivermen 3-0 to take a 2-0 lead in that best-of-seven Mainland Division semifinal.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL