Vernon Vipers defenceman Christian Felton (left) moves out Wenatchee forward Quinn Emerson so Vipers goalie Reilly Herbst can see the incoming shot during the Wild’s 2-1 win in Game 2 of the B.C. Hockey League Interior Division quarterfinal Sunday, March 1, in Wenatchee. (Russ Alman - Digital Media Northwest)

Wild edge Vernon Vipers; tie series

Wenatchee holds on for 2-1 win at home Sunday; series now shifts to Vernon Tuesday and Wednesday

Two goals five minutes apart late in the second period were enough for the hometown Wenatchee Wild Sunday night.

Brian Adams’ unassisted shorthanded goal cut like a knife at 13:52, and Ethan Wolthers added salt to the Vernon Vipers’ wounds at 18:31, and the Wild held on for a 2-1 win in front of 1,499 fans, evening the best-of-seven B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference quarterfinal at 1-1.

Games 3 and 4 are slated for Kal Tire Place Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3 and 4 (7 p.m. starts). Game 5 returns to the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee Friday. Game 6, if needed, would be played in Vernon at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

The Vipers broke Daniel Chenard’s shutout bid with 62 seconds left in regulation on a goal by Matt Kowalski, but could not get the equalizer to force overtime.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers take series opener

Chenard was named the game’s first star, making just 14 saves on the night. Reilly Herbst, who shutout the Wild 3-0 in Game 1, making 30 saves and was the game’s second star, stopped 19 of 21 shots Sunday.

Elsewhere Sunday:

The Penticton Vees hammered the West Kelowna Warriors 9-2 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven quarterfinal. GAme 4 is at Royal LePage Place Tuesday.

The league champion Coquitlam Express shutout the Langley Rivermen 3-0 to take a 2-0 lead in that best-of-seven Mainland Division semifinal.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Special Olympians medal at Canada Games
Next story
Summerland places 13th in basketball provincials

Just Posted

‘Gone but not forgotten!’: Protesters rally outside of Vernon court

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

Vernon rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

Wild edge Vernon Vipers; tie series

Wenatchee holds on for 2-1 win at home Sunday; series now shifts to Vernon Tuesday and Wednesday

Vernon Special Olympians medal at Canada Games

Snowshoer Mary Adamson leads way with three medals; snowshoer, cross-country skier win golds

Vernon student climate action group plans protest

Earth Strike Vernon invites students to courthouse protest Friday, March 6

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

Summerland places 13th in basketball provincials

Girls team competed against top schools in B.C. on the weekend

Most Read