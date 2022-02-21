Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake man has been reffing for 45 years, still going strong

78-year-old Roy Kozuki still works as a ref on the weekends

At 78, Roy Kozuki can still be found most weekends in the winter zipping around the ice as a referee for Williams Lake Minor Hockey.

Known for his big smile and sunny disposition, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now. He also played hockey in his earlier years and coached. He says he enjoys reffing as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape.

This winter a U18 visiting team from Terrace was so impressed with Kozuki’s efforts, they awarded him ‘Most Valuable Player’

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Vernon Vipers look to crown Spruce Kings

Just Posted

Team Canada
Coldstream woman scores $92K Oympic prize

Steve Fonyo, who raised millions for cancer research by running across Canada on an artificial limb, has died. Fonyo is shown dippping his artifical limb in the Pacific Ocean in Victoria after completing his cross-country run in this 1985 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Steve Fonyo, who lost leg to cancer and ran across Canada to raise funds, dead at 56

The body of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth, murdered Feb. 1 in England days before she was to return to the North Okanagan, has arrived home. She will be laid to rest in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Facebook photo)
Body of murdered Vernon woman home for burial

The Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings play a BCHL Family Day afternoon game Monday, Feb. 21, at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 2 p.m. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers look to crown Spruce Kings