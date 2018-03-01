Win adult tickets to the Vipers

Jimmy Lambert and the Vernon Vipers are ready to battle the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in first-round BCHL playoff action starting Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star File)

The Vernon Morning Star, along with HyTec and Beach Radio, have already sponsored free student and children tickets for the Vipers’ first-round B.C. Hockey League playoff series with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Now, The Morning Star is giving away five adult tickets to both Friday and Saturday night games at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers were fourth in league attendance this season, averaging 2,001 fans a game. Head coach Mark Ferner says the fans give his players a major lift.

“A big thank you to them and hopefully we can have a long playoff push and they’ll keep coming out,” said Ferner. “It’s always fun to play in front of 2,000-plus fans.”

