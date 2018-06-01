Wolters weaves magic for Silver Stars

Men’s, women’s Thursday night soccer roundup

Uwe Wolters weaved some magic as the Vernon Silver Stars stopped Penticton TC United 4-2 in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Mission Sportsfields #10 in Kelowna.

Wolters scored twice, including a gorgeous 20-yarder with his left foot, to earn the Red Robin Man of the Match. Colin Greveling and David Howes added singles for the 3-3 Stars. Penticton dipped to 3-2-1.

Ben Vos bagged a deuce as Brown Benefits bounced Vernon Kal Tire 3-2 at Marshall Field #4.

Franklin Leon also tallied for Browns (4-0-1), who got strong showings from defenders Darryl Hazell and Jindro Vilimek.

Jim Sparrow and Rick Raber, with a left-footed corker, replied for the Tiremen, who fell to 4-1-1.

Sparrow, a central midfielder, took the Don Cherry’s Sports Bar Man of the Match with honourable mention going to winger Rob Hulstein.

Brandt’s Creek Pub shut down Kelowna Vintage 3-0 in a battle of winless teams at Mission #13.

Mitch Stinson supplied two goals, while John Phillips counted one in front of Todd Ryder.

Emma Tassie pocketed four goals as the Info News Newshounds stuffed Do Itt Drywall 9-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at MacDonald Park.

Tessa Coulthard netted two goals, while singles came from Toshiko Hashi, Arya Jacura and Hanna Nesbitt in support of Eileen Fox.

Tori Reid and Saige Woodliffe each converted twice as the North Enderby Timber toppled the Sunterra Sistas 8-0 at Marshall Field #5.

Jamie Dillon, Kindie Wolfe, Erin Sakamoto and Kendra Ostafie completed the Timber offence.

