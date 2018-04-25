World squash champions wow Rosters

Former world squash champion Jonathan Power takes a breather with some Interior Squash Academy juniors at Rosters. (Photo Submitted)

Former world champions Jonathon Power and Viktor Berg played an eye-popping series while giving tips to juniors and mingling with the 80 entrants in the Rosters Squash Tournament last weekend.

“The tournament was a great success throughout,” said organizer Adam Teerheege, also head of the Interior Squash Academy at Rosters. “The 22 juniors that took part got almost 90 minutes on court with Jonathan and Viktor. They also watched their thrilling exhibition match.”

Added highly ranked junior William Rutter, 14, of Vernon: “It was an amazing experience to get on court with two of the world’s best players.”

Power, 43, is a retired pro from the Comox Valley. Berg 40, is a Finnish-origin pro out of Vancouver.

In the Kal Tire Division top draw, Grant Bergman of Revelstoke brushed back Joey Forster of Kelowna 3-0, while the Hyundai draw saw Kalem Marchard stop John White 3-0 in an all-Vancouver final.

The Austin Engineering draw featured Ryan Docksteader grounding Jason Weglo 3-2 in a Vernon final, while Liam Marlow, 10, of Rosters, won the Rossworn Henderson Junior draw championship 3-0 over 11-year-old Bence Berkenbosch of Revelstoke.

Janis Neufield of Nakusp dispatched Ivy Braff of Kelowna Big White 3-1 in the Fairways Appliances Services/Davidson Pringle ladies division.

Ralph Berdan of Rosters brushed back Carter Hazard of Kelowna 3-1 in the Vernon Dental Centre/Murray Bennetto Re/Max division.

Terheege, 32, said the tournament will return next year even bigger and better. Terheege, once a No. 1-ranked squash player in Great Britain is teaching 45 students, including 15 elite players, in the academy.