Tag team champions Kyle Sebastian and the “Cougar Meat Kid” Collin Cutler are featured on Thrash Wrestling’s card Friday night at the Schubert Centre. (Thrash Wrestling Photo)

Wrestling card Friday night

“Pass The Assault” at the Schubert Centre

There will be a stacked wrestling card Friday night at the Schubert Centre.

“You won’t wanna miss Thrash Wrestling’s ‘Pass the Assault’, not just another great wrestling event, as always promised by Thrash, but an event with huge match-ups that will implicate in crowning new champions,” said promoter Nick Szalanski.

The main event will feature “Top Drawer” Michael More and Todd Quality, the team of “Top Quality”, who are the Okanagan’s #1 contenders to the tag team titles versus the champions, Kyle Sebastian and the “Cougar Meat Kid” Collin Cutler.

“With Cutler returning from a nine-month hiatus, it’s the long overdue and highly anticipated tag team title match,” said Szalanski. “Other than the high-octane main event, as promised, many other matches are going to ignite this barn burner. Take “The Fantastic” MattXStatic returning to TW to face for the first time Thrash’s very own “Homicidal Maniac” Slave. The ladies of the ring will be in action as Scarlett Black will take on Angelica. Black Dragon, Camaro Cope and Davey Deals will be in a triple threat. All this, and its still just the tip of the iceberg with Thrash champion Adam Ryder, Marty Sugar, Sidney Steele, Sean Gaston, Jayce Darcy, and the list goes on.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show time is 7:30. Tickets are only $15 in advance or four for $50. They are $18 at the door. Advance tickets are available at The Schubert Centre, Ebenezers, and The Downtown Internet Lounge in Vernon; Dollar Dollar in Armstrong; Tony O’s in Enderby; The Snac Shac in Lumby; and online at ticketseller.ca.

“Don’t miss this exciting night suplexing and table smashing, fun for everyone.”

