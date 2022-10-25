‘You look ridiculous’: Nanaimo mayor wears Penticton Vees jersey after losing bet

Nanaimo mayor Leonard Krog sported a Penticton Vees jersey at the city’s council meeting on Monday night, Oct. 24, after losing a bet in May. (Photo- City of Nanaimo)

Nanaimo mayor Leonard Krog looked out of place at a recent city council meeting because of his choice of attire, more than five months after losing a hockey bet to a politician in Penticton.

“I am here tonight dressed in shame wearing the Penticton Vees jersey,” Krog said on Monday night.

Krog lost a bet to outgoing Penticton mayor John Vassilaki in May, after the Vees defeated the Nanaimo Clippers in the B.C. Hockey League Finals to capture the Fred Page Cup.

As part of the agreement, Krog delivered Nanaimo bars to Penticton city hall following the Vees’ historic victory. Despite his gracious delivery, the Vancouver Island mayor still hadn’t fully honoured the bet.

Krog was also required to wear a Vees jersey during any Nanaimo council meeting.

As Krog addressed his Okanagan-themed outfit during the meeting on Oct. 24, the eight Nanaimo councillors countered the lost bet by wearing Clippers jerseys.

“We’re all behind the Clippers this season,” the mayor said. “We’re looking forward to them succeeding notwithstanding the awesome team that is the Penticton Vees.”

Not everyone was so kind, however, about the Vees jersey making an appearance at Nanaimo’s council chambers.

Robb Hunter, the director of business operations for the Clippers, told the mayor he looked “ridiculous” during Monday’s meeting.

“You are demonstrating tonight the dangers of sports gambling and hopefully this sends a positive message about knowing your limits and playing within them,” Hunter added.

The Vees and Clippers are not scheduled to play during the 2022-2023 regular season, meaning the only time they could meet for a rematch is if both squads appear in the BCHL Finals for the second straight year.

