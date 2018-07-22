ZONE 2: Okanagan twins bring ultimate competition to the BC Games

Brothers Connor and Holden Berrisford are each other’s main motivators

In any sport, there’s no one better to test yourself against than yourself.

For Connor and Holden Berrisford, they can pretty much do just that.

The identical twin brothers from Summerland each have someone who looks just like them, right there on the triathlon course.

“It’s like beating yourself,” Holden said on Saturday morning as the brothers prepared for a fun relay event at Brentwood College School during the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

“We push each other,” Connor chimed in.

The brothers have been competing in triathlon for about a decade, since their parents, who started a triathlon club in Penticton and Summerland, introduced them to the sport at the age of five or six. They appreciate all the aspects of triathlon, but they share a preference for one element.

“I like everything,” said Holden. “But my favourite is swimming.”

“I like the open water,” Connor added, nodding.

Holden was named the top male swimmer with the Summerland Orca Swim Club and medalled at the provincial swimming championships, while Connor was a provincial competitor in both swimming and cross-country running.

As lofty as their previous accomplishments are, the easy-going brothers, who are representing Thompson-Okanagan (Zone 2) say they’re at the BC Summer Games to enjoy themselves as much as anything.

“We’re not here to win,” Holden said. “We’re here to have a good time.”

Thus far, the experience has delivered.

“[The Summer Games] are awesome,” Connor enthused. “I love it.”

“They’re very well done,” Holden agreed.

In their BC Games bios, Connor listed Holden as his role model, while Holden listed their father, Michael. Connor said he wasn’t offended by the lack of reciprocation.

“I’m OK with it,” Connor laughed.

Holden had no regrets about his choice.

“He’s the best,” Holden said of their dad. “He’s so good at doing all sports. He’s a good, positive role model.”

Follow along with Black Press Media’s full coverage of the B.C. Summer Games here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ZONE 5: Nate Rosser dedicates BC Games to late friend who died of a stroke

Just Posted

Progress being made on Okanagan wildfires

Danger not over, fires could flare up again

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

200 firefighters and 18 helicopters were working to increase the containment of the fires

Update: Power restored to 2,000 Lake Country homes

The cause of the outage is unknown

Vernon police arrest 27-year-old woman in relation to suspicious hedge fire

Police are investigating alleged arson and mischief incident.

Okanagan Wildfires: An evening update on wildfires and evacuations

A Saturday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Vernon poet shines bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21

Mount Conkle fire grew but 90 per cent guarded

The wildfire has grown to an estimated 118 hectares from 93 hectares last night

Update:Mount Eneas wildfire holds at 1,374 hectares

The wildfire is still considered out of control

Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly

Haida Gwaii village faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Housing is tight and the village is pretty close to zero vacancy

B.C. VIEWS: Unions regain control of public construction

B.C.’s 40-year battle swings back to international big labour

Update: Mount Eneas wildfire holds at 1,374 hectares

Fire chief Dennis Craig said wind was blowing the fire away from homes

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire holds at 400 hectares

The wildfire, also called Goode’s Creek wildfire, continues to burn near Kelowna

Most Read