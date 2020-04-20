Lumby’s Dan Hill is at Vernon’s Polson Park giving away free marijuana joints to people of age for COVID-19 stress release. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Vernon

4-20 celebrated by Lumby man coming to town to hand out marijuana to those of age

Dan Hill just wanted to spark around some good vibes amid this pandemic.

The Lumby man pre-rolled marijuana joints to give away in Vernon Monday morning, to mark 4-20.

“They’re COVID stress relief,” said Hill, who was prepared to give away three joints to people of age.

Stationed at Polson Park, near the fountain at the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue, Hill quickly became a popular man.

“I’ve got them all rolled and ready to go,” he said, being cautious not to have too much on him at any time in case the RCMP confiscated it.

His mission was to pass around some positivity during these strange times, and he had the means to do so.

“I’ve been in the weed business in B.C. for about 45 years,” said Hill. “They cost me about $1 a joint.”

READ MORE: Vernon retailer plans ahead for busy 4-20 despite COVID-19

READ MORE: Young man missing from Westside Road area

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

marijuana

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

Just Posted

4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Vernon

4-20 celebrated by Lumby man coming to town to hand out marijuana to those of age

Young man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

Seven Vernon Vipers part of league record for college commitments

A total of 172 BC Hockey League players agreed to US or Canadian schools in the 2019-20 season

City of Armstrong staff challenged to amend budget

Council tasks staff with seeing if they can bring back approved budget with zero increases

City of Armstrong discusses waste collection proposals

Public is encouraged to send requests, information and questions to the city as part of discussions

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Mitchell’s Musings: A toast, of sorts, to a dysfunctional relationship

Columnist Glenn Mitchell has too much time on his hands thanks to COVID-19, and a toaster to time it

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

Fire crews unsure what caused two vehicles to burn in Kaleden

Penticton RCMP explained they have no information to suggest it was caused on purpose

Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a building on Richter Street about 8:15 a.m. Monday

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

Condo’s roof collapses at Big White Ski Resort

The roof of Big White’s Snow Ghost Inn collapsed around 3 a.m. on April 20

Community rallies around Kelowna family who lost child, after vehicle incident

The toddler died after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna

Most Read