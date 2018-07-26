Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

Vancouver-raised funnyman Seth Rogen will soon be tagging along on SkyTrain routes, as he becomes the new voice for TransLink.

In a video post on Twitter Thursday morning, the actor said he grew up taking public transit his whole life and continues to use it when visiting the city.

“An opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take,” Rogen said, followed by his iconic laugh.

In May, TransLink unveiled that Morgan Freeman would voice announcements at stops along SkyTrain routes, but that was quickly cancelled after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against the actor.

Rogen was quick to offer his services at that time.

Rogen volunteered his time to record announcements on train etiquette and TransLink paid for the studio space and editing services.

Commuters will hear Rogen’s voice as early as next week.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Celebration of Light fireworks start this weekend in Vancouver

Just Posted

Accident closes Highway 97 north of Vernon

Accident is about 20 kilometres north of Vernon near Tonasket Road

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Emergency operation centre deactivated

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

North Okanagan fire bans set to go in effect

The fire ban will be in effect Thursday, July 26 at 12 p.m.

Air quality rating around the Okanagan takes a dip

Throat feeling a little scratchy this morning?

Urban beekeeping in Vernon urged

Residents wants bylaw tweaked to allow urban beekeeping in all Vernon zones

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

Bat stats: Public’s help needed in tracking activity

If you find a bat, dead or alive, do not touch it with your bare hands

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Vernon on pace for record tourism year

Panel discusses tourism numbers, activities at Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Vernon’s Vest riding hot streak

Wins Maple Leaf Junior Tour stop at Predator Ridge

Vernon’s Mick headed to Texas

Hired as president of upstart USA-Central Hockey League

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

Most Read