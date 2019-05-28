Men now do more cleaning around the house, a UBC study has found. (Pixnio)

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

An increase in women working outside the home has led to men picking up a greater share of household work, according to UBC researchers.

According to research published earlier this month, men’s share of housework increased between 1986 and 2015 while women’s decreased.

However, women still do the lion’s share of domestic work, researchers found.

The study used data from six surveys between 1986 and 2015. More than 5,000 people from across Canada submitted their daily activities over a 24-hour period to researchers.

The study found that women spent 65 less minutes on housework in 2015 compared to 1986. Over the same 30 years, the amount of time men spent on housework rose by 40 minutes.

In 1986, 33 per cent of men said they did no housework, compared to 16 per cent in 2015. Men also now do 40 per cent of the cooking, an increase of 23 minutes daily since 1986.

Researchers say they were surprised to see that not only were men spending more time doing work around the house, but more time on traditionally feminine work like cleaning.

“When we went into this, we expected that men might have increased their time in cooking, but less so with respect to cleaning and the daily chores of housework that have traditionally been defined as ‘women’s work,’” said co-author Rima Wilkes, a professor of sociology at UBC.

“But we found that men are doing more of this traditional work around the house. It’s not all just barbecuing and maintenance, or cooking the occasional meal. We saw change across the board for men in all kinds of household tasks.”

Childcare was one task that both parents now spent more time on, despite both working.

Despite a drop in average family size, women spent two hours on childcare a day, up from an hour and a half in 1986. Men spend 72 minutes, up from 35 in 1986.

ALSO READ: Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

ALSO READ: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week
Next story
Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Just Posted

Vernon SPCA successful in having city update animal welfare bylaw

Council updates bylaw to the delight of the local BC SPCA branch

Vernon’s Salvation Army stung by theft

Thieves take pair of batteries from Sally Ann’s new food recovery truck

Two vehicle accident on highway by Stickle Road closes lanes

Ambulance is currently on scene, medics are treating patients

Vernon Cultural Centre plans move forward

Through a successful referendum in October 2018, the community supported the borrowing of up to $25 million to fund a portion of the proposed $40 million Cultural Centre.

JCI Vernon tops in BC/Yukon region

Wins Chapter of the Year, as well as three individual honours, at regional event in Cranbrook

Okanagan residents experienced a day in the life of being homeless

‘Take Steps’ Homelessness simulator experiment shows people what it’s like to be homeless for a day

The farm has outgrown its Lake Country property due to an increase in daily visitors

The Kangaroo Creek Farm will be hopping from Lake Country to a… Continue reading

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Vernon weeds out safety issues

Weed work is performed three times a year

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Competition encourages Vernon residents not to drive alone to work

Walk, bike, bus, carpool, scooter, skate, kayak, para-glide or roller-blade

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Okanagan SPCA successful in having city update animal welfare bylaw

Vernon council updates bylaw to the delight of the local BC SPCA branch

Most Read