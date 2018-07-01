B.C. business suits up Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage made a surprise appearance at a local business

An Okanagan business had a big celebrity waltz through their doors on the weekend.

MacDermott’s in downtown Kelowna had Nicolas Cage step through their doors.

The A-list star was suited up in a black three-piece suit, dark-brown dress shoes and a light pink dress shirt paired with a pink paisley tie.

Cage has been filming “A Score to Settle” in the Kelowna area.

Related: A new movie being shot in Kelowna is looking for extras

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Put your knowledge of Canada to the test
Next story
B.C.’s first solar-panel parking lot installed in Prince George

Just Posted

Rain can’t win at Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament

Cooler, inclement weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Vernon, Enderby participants

UPDATED: Commonage crash in Vernon kills driver

Incident happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday

Fireworks were a sight to behold

The Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.

Cold, snowy start to July for the Okanagan

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

Longtime Supreme Court Justice retires in Vernon

Justice Frank Cole spent June 29 with nearly 100 people for celebration

Evening Among Angels in Vernon raises $9,000

Elegant event supports parents who have lost an infant

Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opens for the summer

The Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opened on June 28 for the summer season.

Vernon’s Alexis Park Church welcomes new pastor

The congregation of Alexis Park Church (APC) is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor.

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Family fun nights start tonight at Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Five special themed nights planned for Tuesdays in July at popular Vernon attraction

Tolko donates to Vernon mental health

Vernon-based company gives $6,000 for programs

Collision in Craigellachie claims motorcyclist’s life

The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late

Most Read