B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, OpenTable has announced its Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2018, and with 14 restaurants on the list, B.C. is a great place to swoon over a good meal.
Of those 14 B.C. restaurants, three are found in the Okanagan, two on Vancouver Island and nine in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.
In fact, this year Vancouver was ranked as one of Canada’s top ten most romantic cities with six local restaurants featured including Seasons in the Park, The Teahouse Restaurant and Five Sails Restaurant.
The winning restaurants in the top 100 list span nine provinces with Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec claiming the greatest number of honourees.
The Niagara region rules in romance with 12 of Canada’s most romantic restaurants, reinforcing its reputation as the honeymoon capital of the world.
The list includes celebrated romantic spots such as Seasons in the Park with its stunning panoramic view of Vancouver’s skyline, Montreal’s French classic Restaurant Le Continental and the charming Inn on the Twenty in Niagara.
In addition to ambiance, Canadians also favour particular cuisines for their romantic dinners. Steakhouses and Italian restaurants were our top choices while Canadian, Continental and French cuisines were also popular.
“From coast to coast, Canada has endless romantic dining options,” said Caroline Potter, chief dining officer with OpenTable.
“This year’s list is the ideal guide for those looking to spark connection on Valentine’s Day and beyond, featuring an array of restaurants that offer memorable experiences, from casual to fine dining.”
In total, the 100 Most Romantic list features restaurants from 46 cities across nine provinces.
Ontario is the province with the most restaurants with 40 establishments, followed by Alberta with 20, British Columbia with 14 and Quebec with 13.
Rounding out the list are restaurants from Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
OpenTable says the list is created with the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 2,000 restaurants in Canada.
Based on this methodology, the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada according to OpenTable diners are as follows (in alphabetical order, with B.C. listed first):
- Bishop’s – Vancouver, British Columbia
- The Butchart Gardens – The Dining Room – Victoria, British Columbia
- Five Sails Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Grapevine Restaurant and Patio at Gray Monk Estate Winery – Kelowna, British Columbia
- Hart House Restaurant – Burnaby, British Columbia
- Liquidity Bistro – Okanagan Falls, British Columbia
- Old Surrey Restaurant – Surrey, British Columbia
- Quails’ Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, British Columbia
- The Salmon House – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Saveur Restaurant – Victoria, British Columbia
- Seasons in the Park – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Steveston Seafood House – Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tap Restaurant – Surrey, British Columbia
- The Teahouse Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia
- 1888 Chop House – Fairmont Banff Springs – Banff, Alberta
- 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower – Toronto, Ontario
- 529 Wellington – Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Aberfoyle Mill – Guelph, Ontario
- Adega Restaurante – Toronto, Ontario
- AG at The Sterling – Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Ancaster Mill – Ancaster, Ontario
- AquaTerra – Kingston, Ontario
- Arôme – Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, Quebec
- Atelier – Ottawa, Ontario
- Auberge du Pommier – Toronto, Ontario
- The Bavarian Inn Restaurant – Calgary, Alberta
- Blu Ristorante – Toronto, Ontario
- Bonaparte – Montréal, Québec
- Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, Alberta
- Cafe Carlo – Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Cafe Chianti – Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Cambridge Mill – Cambridge, Ontario
- Cannery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Carne Italian Chophouse – Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Chambre à Part – Montréal, Québec
- Charcoal Steak House – Kitchener, Ontario
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Regina – Regina, Saskatchewan
- Cucci Ristorante – Oakville, Ontario
- da Maurizio – Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Da Vinci Ristorante – Montréal, Québec
- Days on Front – Kingston, Ontario
- The Drawing Room – The Prince of Wales Hotel – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Eden – Rimrock Resort Hotel – Banff, Alberta
- Europea – Montréal, Québec
- Golf’s Steak House & Seafood – Kitchener, Ontario
- Hardware Grill – Edmonton, Alberta
- Harvest Room – Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Edmonton, Alberta
- HOBNOB Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Hy’s Steakhouse – Winnipeg – Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Il Buco – Barrie, Ontario
- Ile Flottante (former Les Deux Singes) – Montréal, Québec
- Inn on the Twenty – Niagara, Ontario
- Italian by Night – Saint John, New Brunswick
- Italian Farmhouse Restaurant & Bar – Bragg Creek, Alberta
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Multiple Locations (Toronto, Ontario)
- King Street Trio – Waterloo, Ontario
- Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake
- La Ronde – Chateau Lacombe – Edmonton, Alberta
- The Lake House – Calgary, Alberta
- Lake House Restaurant – St. Catharines, Ontario
- Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa – Cambridge, Ontario
- LaurieRaphael – Quebec – Québec City, Québec
- Le Baccara – Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, Québec
- Little Grouse on the Prairie – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Madison’s Grill – Union Bank Inn – Edmonton, Alberta
- The Melting Pot – Edmonton – Edmonton, Alberta
- Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant – Windsor, Ontario
- Neros Steakhouse – Caesars Windsor – Windsor, Ontario
- Nineteen XIX – Multiple Locations – Edmonton, Alberta
- North and Navy – Ottawa, Ontario
- ONoir – Montréal, Québec
- Oxley Estate Winery – Windsor, Ontario
- Peller Estates Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Portus 360 – Montréal, Québec
- The Press Gang – Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Q Haute Cuisine (formerly La Caille) – Calgary, Alberta
- Raymonds – St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
- Red Ox Inn – Edmonton, Alberta
- Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Restaurant e18hteen – Ottawa, Ontario
- Restaurant Le Continental – Québec City, Québec
- Rouge – Calgary, Alberta
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Edmonton – Edmonton, Alberta
- Sabor Restaurant – Edmonton, Alberta
- Scaramouche Restaurant – Toronto, Ontario
- The Soca Kitchen – Ottawa, Ontario
- Sorrentino’s Stony Plain – Edmonton, Alberta
- Sterling Restaurant – Gatineau, Québec
- Stone House Restaurant – Burlington, Ontario
- Take Five Bistro – Windsor, Ontario
- Tapas Restaurant – Canmore, Alberta
- Tiara Restaurant – Queen’s Landing Hotel – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- Twisted Lemon – Cayuga, Ontario
- Tzin Wine & Tapas – Edmonton, Alberta
- Verses Restaurant – Montréal, Québec
- Villa Firenze – Calgary, Alberta
- Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Windows by Jamie Kennedy Fresh Grill & Winebar – Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Woodlot – Toronto, Ontario