This is the franco-colombien flag, adopted in 1982. It was flown on the grounds of the Legislature as part of the festivities March 17, 2018. (BC Government photo)

B.C. road map features 23 historic francophone destinations

March 20 is International Francophonie Day

The province has created a road map to B.C.’s top places that carry French history to mark International Francophonie Day.

Adrian Dix, who’s minister of health and minister responsible for francophone affairs, said Thursday that 23 structures, buildings, districts and landscapes are being formally recognized to the day on March 20.

The Francophone Historic Places project began last spring, when British Columbians nominated 100 historic areas. Those were narrowed down to 23 spots, added to the BC Register of Historic Places and submitted for inclusion on the Canadian Register of Historic Places.

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages, B.C. has 21,000 French-speaking residents and roughly 53,000 students enrolled in French immersion schools.

Most francophones live in the Lower Mainland, or roughly 58 per cent, followed by 20 per cent on Vancouver Island and 12 per cent in the Okanagan.

