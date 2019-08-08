Beaver family settles into Vernon beachfront home

A beaver family has been settling in nicely at a culvert near Kin Beach. (Photo - Rory White) Photo: Rory White A beaver family has been settling in nicely at a culvert near Kin Beach. (Photo - Rory White) Photo: Rory White Photo: Rory White

A family of beavers has settled in near Kin Beach and appear unfazed by fawning locals and tourists.

The family appears to consist of two adult parents and four baby kits, according to Rory White, who lives in the neighbourhood and snapped photos of the beavers.

White has lived in the area his entire life and says he hasn’t seen a family of beavers quite like this one.

“In the last 10 to 12 years that I have walked Marshall Fields on a near-daily basis, I have seen one or two fairly often in the creek along the way. This, however, is unique,” White said.

“It is quite like watching them in a zoo or similar habitat, except they can leave. They are very calm and accommodating for the spectators.”

The beaver family’s semi-aquatic home is at a culvert on Lakeshore Road near Marshall Fields.

White adds that the beavers seem to like the spot because of a number of fallen willows nearby.

Some of those willows may have fallen due to heavy winds, but the beavers have gnawed some of them down themselves.

“The area is actually a perfect spot for them to hang out.”

White says the beavers haven’t started damming by the culvert, but might be gathering supplies to build their waterfront home somewhere nearby.

White hopes the city and the general public will let the beavers be as long as they’re not causing any issues (for those hoping to catch a glimpse, a helpful rule of thumb is to treat their home as you’d want yours treated and not to trespass).

Brendan Shykora