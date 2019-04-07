Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

People across the country wore green on Sunday for the first National Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos defenceman, Logan Boulet, and raise awareness for organ donation.
Weeks before the tragedy, the 21-year-old Boulet had registered to become an organ donor. His donation saved the lives of six people and triggered the “Logan Boulet Effect,” the movement of more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors.
View this post on Instagram
Chanel- Merlot do you know why we’re wearing human clothes? Merlot- It’s called adulting. Sometimes we do things we don’t want to bc it’s the right thing to do- like being dressed up for a good cause. Today is green shirt day to inspire organ donation on the anniversary of Logan Boulets death. Our human is an organ donor. Is yours? #greenshirtday #loganbouleteffect #lb27 #humboldtstrong #facilitydog #adultingishard #merlot #padschanel #labradorretriever #blacklab #talesofalab #labsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #yqrdogs @padsdogs @reginapolice
View this post on Instagram
Jacob, the son of CORE Donor Family Support Coordinator Chelsie, idolizes @jakenbake20, but his hero is Logan Boulet. #greenshirtday #greenshirt • • • • • Last April, Logan was one of 16 people killed when his hockey team's bus collided with a tractor trailer in Canada. To honor his legacy, Logan's family is driving an initiative known as "Green Shirt Day" — held today, April 7 — to increase organ donation awareness across the world.
View this post on Instagram
Fam is #humboldtstrong today in support of the #loganbouleteffect & organ donation. 💚👕🏒 #humboldtbroncos #remember #1yearanniversary #greenshirtday #beahero #signyourdonorcard #tellyourfriends . Logan Boulet's choice to sign his donor card & save many lives, is a story of inspiration coming out of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018. We're wearing our green shirts today in hopes of inspiring others & raising awareness for organ donation. You can be a hero too. #beadonor
We are donors, hope you are too!!💚💚💚#humboldtstronger #GreenShirtDay pic.twitter.com/WtDtsTTWPk
— Black Fox (@BlackFoxSpirits) April 7, 2019
View this post on Instagram
We will be glowing green tonight in memory of the victims and survivors of the #HumboldtBrocos tragedy and #GreenShirtDay, an initiative to encourage organ donation 💚💛 Visit GreenShirtDay.ca to register or learn more #HumboldtStrong @humboldtbroncossjhl @greenshirtday • • • #VanConventions #LoganBouletEffect #BeInspired #OrganDonation #LB27 #BeaDonor #VancouverConventionCentre #VancouverConventionCenter
#GreenShirtDay #OrganDonation pic.twitter.com/2OAWSjXJxo
— Michelle French (@fr3nchie) April 7, 2019
#greenshirtday #loganbouleteffect #shareyourspare #humboltstrong pic.twitter.com/NYwpOyN36s
— Kassi McCabe (@Kassi_Lee) April 7, 2019
It’s #GreenShirtDay today! We’re wearing green to honour Logan, his family and the #humboldtbroncos. He made his wishes be known to his family. Be like Logan. Talk to your family. Inspire. Register. #LoganBouletEffect #outliveyourself #organdonation pic.twitter.com/q7KMvJ1e6a
— Tanya Work (@tanwork14) April 7, 2019
