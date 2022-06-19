Male Redwing Blackbirds have distinct patches of red on their wings (File Photo)

Male Redwing Blackbirds have distinct patches of red on their wings (File Photo)

Celebrating fathers of all species around the Okanagan

Happy Father’s Day to all kinds of dads

If you go for a Father’s Day walk around the Okanagan, you may be harassed by a protective but well-meaning father.

The red-winged blackbird is known around town as a beautiful, yet territorial bird that goes to great lengths to protect their home.

The birds build nests and lay their eggs around waterways in the spring. Prime waterfront real-estate can be hard to come by so the male blackbirds work hard to protect their home and children.

Local Olympian marathoner Malindi Elmore is among those that have reported that they have been swooped by the protective papas this spring.

Even the best fathers make mistakes, including the blackbirds who have a tendency to escalate situations by attacking people out for casual walks.

On Father’s Day give thanks to your dad or a father figure in your life for being loving, caring, and at times maybe a bit over-protective.

Great dads come in all forms, including covered in feathers.

