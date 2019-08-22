Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Jonathan Scott, left, and Drew Scott pose for a photo as they promote the new television series “Property Brothers at Home” in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Conan O’Brien has turned to real estate experts the Property Brothers for insight on whether the U.S. should purchase Greenland.

The Maple Ridge siblings were featured in a late-night bit in which O’Brien expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in the resource-rich Nordic region.

In the segment, O’Brien calls HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to discuss the scheme via video.

Real estate expert Drew Scott notes that neighbours Canada and Iceland “are both pretty quiet,” while construction expert Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in “more natural light” and “make it feel a lot bigger.”

The autonomous territory is owned by the Scandinavian country of Denmark. Trump has confirmed reports that he was interested in buying Greenland, an idea that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed as “absurd.”

In the bit, O’Brien says he would travel to Greenland as part of his “Conan Without Borders” segment to see whether it was worth buying.

RELATED: Former Maple Ridge teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

A spokesperson for the Property Brothers said Thursday that the twins were not scheduled to appear in more Conan segments, but that they were set to appear next year on Apple’s “Carpool Karaoke,” the streaming spinoff of the popular late-night bit on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The segment was shot recently in Los Angeles alongside sisters and actresses Emily and Zooey Deschanel.

The Scott brothers specialize in finding undervalued real estate gems and turning dated properties into dream homes.

The Canadian Press

