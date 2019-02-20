(Unsplash)

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Do you live with your partner?

If not, it’s not surprising. According to Statistics Canada data released Wednesday, fewer couples are living together than were a decade ago.

Figures show that nine per cent of couples aged 25 to 64 years old lived apart in 2017, compared to just six per cent in 2006.

The trend was more common among millennials, with 30 per cent of 25 to 35 year olds in couples living apart, compared to seven per cent for couples 35 to 54 years old and just five per cent for couples between 55 and 64 years old.

Overall, 1.5 million people in Canada lived in a different home from their partner.

Of those, 15 per cent of couples had never even thought about living together and 34 per cent said it was their own choice to live apart.

Eighty per cent of couples that lived separately were in the same province, with 64 per cent living within 20 kilometres from each other.

READ MORE: Love and marriage? Not in this B.C. town

READ MORE: Couple marries in Alberta town after 65 years apart

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kim or Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders’ hairdos for free
Next story
B.C. photographer captures otters on ice

Just Posted

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Vernon needle clean-up program starts in spring

Folks on Spokes will take calls on discarded needles and come and take them away safely

Tax hikes a ‘growing financial burden’ on businesses: Vernon Chamber

Small and medium-sized enterprises are facing large cost increases, the Chamber says on 2019 budget

World of Prayer Day returns, celebrates 97 years

Vernonites can celebrate the day by attending a service at 2 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church.

Summerland Steam to face North Okanagan Knights on Friday

Junior B game is last home ice action for Summerland team

Eric Carle’s Hungry Caterpillar crawls to Vernon

No shushing for this kids show

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

West Kelowna family builds 9-foot tall snowman

A family in Glenrosa is making the most out of the snow

Elk herd crossing Highway 97A in search of food

Snow at higher elevations forces herd to move into valleys

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Guilty plea from one woman accused of stealing from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong in the affair

Most Read