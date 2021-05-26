Double rainbow across Kelowna sky

Kelowna residents were treated to a double rainbow all the way across the sky on Tuesday night.

Rain fell for just over an hour about 7 p.m., however, instead of being overcast and grey, the sky was lit up by sunshine.

Residents across the city were quick to grab their cell phones and cameras and post the aftermath of the rain showers to social media.

Be sure to check out some of the great photos taken of the light spectrum.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.